Tar Heel Chaplin Seeking Donations For Medical Expenses

A fellow Tar Heel needs your help. Tar Heel Chaplin, Mitch Mason, is seeking help with medical bills and other expenses during a difficult time.

Hired by Larry Fedora in 2013, Mason has proved to be an invaluable piece/peace to North Carolina's football program. He is responsible for the spiritual and character development of the team. According to Mason's TarHeelChaplin.com, with his wife, Chondra, the two aim to honor the Lord through the ministry of encouragement and by strengthening the faith of all we encounter.

Their site is full of intimate photos with the Carolina football program; their influence and love shine through the images.

In recent months, Mason has been battling a nervous system condition that doctors cannot identify. Since his illness, the Mason family is asking for donations to be applied toward his medical bills.

UNC Football recently tweeted,

The GoFundMe Reads,

Mitch Mason... Man of God, Encourager, Mentor, Disciple Maker, Prayer Warrior, Counselor, A Light among Men, Faithful Husband, Dedicated Father, Friend to many, our Brother in Christ and our Beloved Tar Heel Chaplain needs our prayers and support!



As you may know, Mitch has been experiencing debilitating symptoms from an unknown source for several months. His symptoms have continued to get worse. Not only the numbness of arms and legs, migraines, and lack of sleep, but now blurred vision, hands shaking, and seizures. He ended up in the ER twice this past week. He’s been in a lot of pain, and it’s been hard to manage. He’s undergoing extensive testing by the most qualified physicians at UNC and Duke hospitals, but up to this point doctors have been unable to determine the cause of his symptoms. We know the Great Physician has the power to heal. Please pray specifically for the doctors to provide answers and treatment, for comfort and healing for Mitch, and for peace and strength for his family.



It took multiple attempts for Mitch to allow us to provide a way for those of us all over the nation to support him during this difficult time. Many of us cannot be in Chapel Hill to provide meals, give a hug, transport to medical visits, mow his lawn, or provide support. So if you feel led to express your appreciation, gratitude and love to Mitch and his family, will you consider making a donation in addition to your prayers to help him while he battles this serious illness? Every penny that is raised during this campaign of love and support will go directly to Mitch Mason to be applied towards his medical bills.



Again, your prayers are desperately needed, your support greatly appreciated!

If you would like to donate, please visit here.

