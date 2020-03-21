Mitch Trubisky's Career in Question as Bears' Bring in Nick Foles

The Bears have quite the problem heading into the 2020-2021 NFL season with two incredibly talented quarterbacks eyeing for the starting position. How did Trubisky get into such a sticky situation?

Just three years ago, Mitch Trubisky was the man hailing from UNC. Trubisky didn't see real action until his junior year at Carolina; the year prior, he was the back up for Marquise Williams. During his time as a starter, Trubisky played in all 13 games with career highlights such as going 35/46 for 453 yards and five touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

During his junior year, Trubisky proved that he was capable go handling a starting position leaving the Heels with a stat line of 3,748 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Bears saw a leader in Trubisky and traded up to take him at the number 2 slot in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Bears chose Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

As the Bears quarterback, Trubisky grew into a starting position that wasn't his to begin with. In 2018, after the firing of John Fox, Matt Nagy formed an offense around Trubisky, giving him the range to do what he does best. In his 2nd year, Trubisky had a career-best with 3,223 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and three rushing touchdowns; His best year as a professional player. In 2019, Trubisky was named a Pro Bowl participant replacing Jared Goff, allowing him to become the first Bears quarterback since Jim McMahon in 1986.

After going 12-4 the previous year, things seemed to decline with 3,138 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and ten interceptions; it took him a little longer to hit those numbers than before. What triggered the talks was during week nine against the Eagles. Trubisky threw for only 125 yards included a terrible first half of only generating nine total yards in their fourth straight loss. The Bears finished the 2019-2020 season, 8-7.

If you follow the Bears, apparently Nick Foles starting should come as no surprise. The Bears have been looking for veteran leadership and with the uncertainty of Cam Newton's health, Nick Foles was the next best thing. DaBearsBlog.com, also revealed the Bears have been trying to get rid of Trubisky for weeks:

This is not a move meant to excite the fan base. This is a move meant to show the fan base that the current starting QB is inadequate. Nobody trades fourth-round pick to acquire backups. Foles is the starting quarterback in September. I leaked this on Twitter yesterday after trying to hold the information back for a while. The Bears have been trying to trade Mitch Trubisky for weeks. Nobody wants him. I don't see him in competition with Foles moving forward because I'm not convinced Trubisky will stick around.

No word has been released regarding Trubisky's placement or trade, but one has to think he's gearing up to fight for his spot.