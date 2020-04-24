AllTarHeels
NFL Draft Preview: Defensive Back, Myles Dorn

Quierra Luck

Myles Dorn, the son of Torin Dorn, former UNC running back, is known for his keen awareness on the field and ability to be one step of those around him. Analysts have pointed out Dorn's ability to read the quarterback's yes and quick to react. The Charlotte native has played multiple positions, safety, strong safety, nickel.

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 205 lbs

NFL Draft Overview:

The 2018 tape was better for Dorn than 2019, but the overall body of work is still inconsistent. From a traits standpoint, he has good size, but poor length and suspect recovery burst. His first step is downhill, which can create challenging pursuit angles and he slid off would-be tackles way more than teams will be comfortable with. He doesn't have the feet or fluidity to stick with man-cover duties, but does a nice job of working through play progression when allowed to play high safety. The size and instincts are good enough, but the lack of tackle consistency and high-end athletic ability will hurt.

  • Strengths:
    • Three-year starter with consistent production totals
    • Comes from athletic family
    • Proportional build with thickness of an NFL safety
    • Has experience at both high and low safety spots
    • Ready to drive down hard into run-support duties
    • Toughness in the box will not be a concern
    • High school wideout with ball skills
    • Above average at clueing into quarterback's eyes
  • Weaknesses:
    • Doesn't play with desired level of field speed
    • Lateral burst and agility miss the mark
    • Slow to transition and match break-point in man coverage
    • Downhill default leads to inconsistent leverage and positioning in run support
    • Can be very inconsistent as tackler on the flanks
    • Low-end wingspan shows up often in missed tackles
    • Slips and slides off the tackle when attempting to wrap

NFL Grade: 5.46, Priority free agent

