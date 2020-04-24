NFL Draft Preview: Defensive Back, Myles Dorn

Myles Dorn, the son of Torin Dorn, former UNC running back, is known for his keen awareness on the field and ability to be one step of those around him. Analysts have pointed out Dorn's ability to read the quarterback's yes and quick to react. The Charlotte native has played multiple positions, safety, strong safety, nickel.

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 205 lbs

NFL Draft Overview:

The 2018 tape was better for Dorn than 2019, but the overall body of work is still inconsistent. From a traits standpoint, he has good size, but poor length and suspect recovery burst. His first step is downhill, which can create challenging pursuit angles and he slid off would-be tackles way more than teams will be comfortable with. He doesn't have the feet or fluidity to stick with man-cover duties, but does a nice job of working through play progression when allowed to play high safety. The size and instincts are good enough, but the lack of tackle consistency and high-end athletic ability will hurt.

Strengths:

Three-year starter with consistent production totals



Comes from athletic family



Proportional build with thickness of an NFL safety



Has experience at both high and low safety spots



Ready to drive down hard into run-support duties



Toughness in the box will not be a concern



High school wideout with ball skills



Above average at clueing into quarterback's eyes

Weaknesses:

Doesn't play with desired level of field speed



Lateral burst and agility miss the mark



Slow to transition and match break-point in man coverage



Downhill default leads to inconsistent leverage and positioning in run support



Can be very inconsistent as tackler on the flanks



Low-end wingspan shows up often in missed tackles



Slips and slides off the tackle when attempting to wrap

NFL Grade: 5.46, Priority free agent