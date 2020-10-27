Former UNC Safety Myles Wolfolk Returns Home; Will Play for Bowie State

At first glance, all assumptions lead to former Tar Heel Myles Wolfolk preparing for the NFL after his dismissal from UNC but according to HBCU Gameday, he will be joining defending CISS Champions Bowie State. Bowie State, a historically black university., is located in Prince George county of Maryland.

Wolfolk is headed home.

The Maryland native graduated in December 2019 from North Carolina with two degrees, Sociology, and Communications. Wolfolk fell behind in his graduate work from the previous semester, which resulted in not participating in the football program.

During his tenure at UNC, Wolfolk was an intricate part of Carolina's secondary. He appeared in 19 games with 11 starts, totaling 80 tackles, five interceptions, and two season-ending injuries in 2018 and 2019. In his last game in Carolina Blue, Wolfolk opened the season with five tackles against Syracuse. During his complete tenure, Wolfolk amassed 61 tackles and five interceptions.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown spoke highly of Wolfolk and his contributions to Carolina Football. It was more than tackles and game-day energy; the leadership he provided was unmatched and incredibly vocal when needed.

"They (his teammates) we're disappointed that Myles will not continue to be with us, but he does have his degree. He did so many great things for us; We're proud of him and happy for him. You'll be missing the leadership and veteran knowledge that he had; Myles was a spokesperson for the team. He was very vocal during practice."

Early October, the CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) announced the cancellation of the football season for the Spring of 2021. With the eligibility rule allowing the returning players an extra year due to the COIV-19 pandemic, Wolfolk has the opportunity to plant roots at Bowie State.

