NCAA Bans Championships where Confederate Flag has Prominent Presence

The NCAA Board of Governors as now expanded the Association's Confederate flag policy to prevent any NCAA Championship events from being played where the confederate flag as a significant presence.

Currently, this only affects Mississippi.

“There is no place in college athletics or the world for symbols or acts of discrimination and oppression,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of the Ohio State University. “We must continually evaluate ways to protect and enhance the championship experience for college athletes. Expanding the Confederate flag policy to all championships is an important step by the NCAA to further provide a quality experience for all participants and fans.”

The NCAA requires that city and state officials bidding for championships detail how they will make the tournaments safe and inclusive for all.

“Competing in an NCAA championship is a special experience for college athletes who compete at the highest level and we are grateful for the college athlete voice leading to this decision,” said Mark Emmert, NCAA president. “We must do all we can to ensure that NCAA actions reflect our commitment to inclusion and support all our student-athletes. There can be no place within college sports where any student-athlete is demeaned or unwelcome.”

Players are advocating for peace and equality for Black Americans. Since the killing of George Floyd, a spark has ignited a civil rights movement across the country with all walks of life asking to end police brutality against people of color.

