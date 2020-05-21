The NCAA to Allow Return of Athletic Activities June 1

The NCAA Division I Council voted on Wednesday to allow college football, women's basketball and men's basketball players to return to their campus starting June 1-30. According to a recently released statement, they will be allowed to start organized team workouts during that time as long as all local, state and federal regulations are followed.

“We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “Allowing for voluntary athletics activity acknowledges that reopening our campuses will be an individual decision but should be based on advice from medical experts.”

In a recent interview, Mack Brown said he hasn't been fully educated on the expectations and disease control but he trusts his leadership in UNC's chancellor and Athletic Director to put them in the best, and safest, situations possible. He knows they won't let them play unless it's safe for everyone.

“I've stayed in my lane because I know I don't know and I know I'm not capable of understanding,” Brown told reporters during a Zoom teleconference last week. “I think that Kevin (Guskiewicz) and Bubba (Cunningham) are in constant contact with our medical people who are brilliant and they will not let our kids play unless they know it's safe, and I've left that completely up to them. I want them to educate me. They have not called and asked my opinion on what I think of disease control. So, thank goodness, but I'm leaving that up to them.”

The NCAA's vote does give way for fans to possibly start preparing for a college football season. North Carolina is currently in re-opening phases of the state with phase two happening as early as Friday. So far, restaurants, personal care, and retails are allowed to open at 50% capacity and enforcing social distancing but no personal gatherings as large as 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

As things try to return to normal, the expectation is not perfection but progression; there's no race to be first. Parents will be entrusting university administration to make the best decision concerning their child amid a pandemic allowing for a safe and healthy return to campus.

