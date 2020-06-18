NCAA  Approves Football Summer and Preseason Model

The NCAA Division I Council has approved a model for football summer athletic activities and preseason practice. The Council announced Wednesday that schools may conduct up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13-23 - assuming the football schedule remains true to the September 5th start date.

The NCAA released a statement with further details,

“The Football Oversight Committee worked hard to create a model that balances the proper precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for an acclimatization period to safely return to play,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The Council members believe approving this model is a positive step forward for the sport.”

Assuming a school’s first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, Sept. 5, schools may conduct up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (with not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

Then, from July 24 through Aug. 6, schools may conduct up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:

Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.

Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period.

