AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

NCAA  Approves Football Summer and Preseason Model

Quierra Luck

The NCAA Division I Council has approved a model for football summer athletic activities and preseason practice. The Council announced Wednesday that schools may conduct up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13-23 - assuming the football schedule remains true to the September 5th start date.

The NCAA released a statement with further details, 

“The Football Oversight Committee worked hard to create a model that balances the proper precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for an acclimatization period to safely return to play,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The Council members believe approving this model is a positive step forward for the sport.”

Assuming a school’s first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, Sept. 5, schools may conduct up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (with not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

Then, from July 24 through Aug. 6, schools may conduct up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:

  • Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.
  • Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.
  • Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Approves Summer Athletics for Men's and Women's Basketball

Wednesday, the Division I Council of the NCAA met virtually and approved summer activities for men's and women's basketball.

Quierra Luck

Podcast: David Noel and Jawad Williams Share Experiences in Being Black in America

David Noel III and Jawad Williams discuss their take on protests, education and being black in America.

Quierra Luck

Jawad Williams on Becoming a Children's Book Author

In an exclusive interview, Jawad Williams discuss venturing into the world of authorship through penning the worldly adventures of his kids.

Quierra Luck

VINSANITY: ACCN to Celebrate Vince Carter's Basketball Career and Retirement

The ACC Network will celebrate Carter's basketball career and retirement with a five-game marathon, June 20th.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Stats in Review - Points Per Game

A look back at points per game averages for the 2019-20 Tar Heels

isaacschade

Tar Heels Dominate the NBA Top 100 Career Scoring List

A tweet about Vince Carter inspired a deep dive into the NBA's Top 100 Career Scoring List

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

Former Tar Heel Danny Green Proposes to Girlfriend, Bali Bashen

Former Tar Heel and current LA Laker, Danny Green, proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Bali Bashen, Sunday afternoon

Quierra Luck

WNBA Announces Plan to Tip-Off for 2020 Season

The Women's National Basketball Association has announced their plan of return for the 2020 season.

Quierra Luck

Five-Star PG Kayla McPherson Lists UNC in Top 5

With three five-star verbal commits, can second-year head coach Courtney Banghart bring it home with Kayla McPherson?

Quierra Luck

What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Had a busy week? Let's update you on everything you missed!

Quierra Luck