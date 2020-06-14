AllTarHeels
NCAA Encourage Universities to Allow Day Off For Voting

Quierra Luck

Social activism has become the forefront of many athletes and student-athletes; they're using their platform to heighten attention to what matters, racial equality, and justice for everyone in this country. 

Sam Howell, Dyami Brown, Garrison Brooks, and Armando Bacot, to name a few, were among those using their social media to draw fans to a more critical matter than winning, human rights. We live in a sensitive but necessary time - a time to end racism once and for all.

The NCAA nor coaches could ignore how outspoken players have been, so they decided to join them in their efforts to create positive change. The NCAA Board of Governors released a statement encouraging schools to assist students in registering to vote and suspending athletic activities on November 3, 2020, to vote. 

President Mark Emmert and the NCAA Board of Governors recognize the important role social engagement has on driving positive societal change. The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement. We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action through safe and peaceful protest. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights. Further, we encourage all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and to designate November 3, 2020 as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens.

It's gestures like this that proves just how powerful an athletes voice can be. 

