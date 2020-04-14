AllTarHeels
Take a Look: Carolina Football Reveals New Football Facilities

Quierra Luck

UNC has been dropping hints for the past week about a major announcement and it's pretty dope...

Although they cant show the facilities in person, the trailer for the facility will see you alone. There hasn't been an official release, but from first glance, it seems as though they have redone everything from the shoe wall, designated rooms for offense and defensive clubs, team film room, an NFL wall, and of course embedding the history of Carolina football in every corner.

Coach Bateman gave insight on what it means to have these things and why it's necessary for recruitment, 

"That worked for Coach Brown; he has a pretty good plan. When he got here, he realized that's apart of recruiting; it is, you need to have nice things. I think him, Jeremy, and Becca, people who work on those things for us, have all done a great job. And I think you have to thank Bubba cause someone has to pay for it. I tell my wife when she wants to redo the kitchen, "someone's gotta pay for it." So Bubba did that. I think we did a great job with what we did with the building. The indoor is awesome, I think when we get people over here, now its a pretty easy; you have a great university, and now you got great facilities. The way things are going, feel good about it."

And it seems as though the staff was throughout impressed with the reveal and highlighted Coach Brown's commitment to building Carolina's legacy,

