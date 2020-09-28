Carolina Football Finds Late Opponent; Plays Western Carolina December 11th

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - With two weeks off, North Carolina is focused on its upcoming opponent on October 3rd, Boston College.

Last week, Charlotte announced early Thursday morning they were canceling their upcoming football game against North Carolina. The decision was based as a direct result of quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure within the 49er program.

"We're extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game in North Carolina. While I know our team is heartbroken, we could not safely play due to the number of quarantine players. We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina having scheduled this game with us. Unfortunately, we do not currently share any common open dates to reschedule." Said Charlotte's Athletic Director Mike Hill in a released statement.

North Carolina frantically tried to reschedule an opponent on short notice, but to their avail, no one was capable of the quick turnaround. As a result, UNC this is the longest break in Carolina football for 68 years; Since 1952, during a polio outbreak. At that time, there was a three-week layoff.

In his weekly press conference, Brown announced a replacement in the schedule but later. On December 11th, North Carolina will face Western Carolina. The two-in state rivals will play in Chapel Hill.

Brown stated that the game is locked in for Carolina, pending no ACC conference cancellations that need to be rescheduled.

"There is a clause that says that we will play that game unless there is a reason to have moved an ACC game. So if there's a postponement of one of our games, and we have to move an ACC game to that weekend, then we would not play Western Carolina, but other than that, we are scheduled. The ACC did want us to fill that spot."

For the upcoming schedule, please check below.

2020 Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Syracuse (W, 31-6)

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Boston College

Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 17: at Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. NC State

Saturday, Oct. 31: at Virginia

Saturday, Nov. 7: at Duke

Saturday, Nov. 14: Wake Forest

Friday, Nov. 27: vs. Notre Dame

Saturday, Dec. 5: at Miami

Friday, Dec. 11 vs. Western Carolina

Stay tuned with AllTarHeels for the latest releases.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!