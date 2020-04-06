AllTarHeels
NCAA Extends In-Person Recruiting Ban Through May 31st

Quierra Luck

Just days after the NCAA announced an extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes due to their season being cut, amid COVID-19 concerns, they have now lengthened the In-Person recruiting banning period to May 31st. Initially, that date was set for April 15th.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports details the new date extension,

The extension of the Dead Period to May 31st means no unofficial or official visits for high school or transfer prospects. Essentially most transfers are going to end up making decisions without ever physically visiting schools.

Have talked to a number of college coaches that are either attempting to give potential prospects FaceTime tours of their facilities or are working to create a short video reel of their basketball facilities.

This is going to help the guys that built early relationships with targets. Mid-major coaches hoping that their top recruit doesn't get that high major offer and "blow up" have a little more time to secure pledges and build relationships.

The news comes as the world begins to adapt to the 'new normal,' social distancing, face masks, and gloves have all become apart of daily routine as experts continue learning and providing the best practices for coronavirus. Stores and places that aren't "essential" to our livelihoods have all closed, including schools. Coaches especially are having to find new ways to entice recruits to their programs in ways that don't include them coming to campus.

This is where relationships come in. Times like these can be incredibly challenging to entertain athletes, but it's also the time to see the character of who you're allowing into your program. Difficult times provides for one's true character to show, and determining your next recruit could be ideal in a situation such as this. Instead of displaying your brand new field, maybe you're fostering a relationship with parents, learning their family dynamic, seeing if they can handle at-home learning, and the discipline to work on their own. The ones who want it will always find a way. 

