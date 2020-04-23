NFL Draft: How to Watch and What to Expect

Unprecedented times call for unique measures. Tonight the NFL will roll out something never quite seen before, live and virtual, NFL Draft.

The biggest night of many young players lives lies in the hands of the internet gods. Due to COVID-19, the NFL has taken preventive measures to ensure the safety of everyone involved; the team staff, NFL officials, and athletes will be recorded from their individual homes. Cameras were sent to 58 prospects home to catch their initial reaction.

Initially, the 2020 NFL Draft was going to be held in Las Vegas; supposedly, there was even a boat involved. But tonight's excitement lies in whether technology will hold up its end of the bargain and provide fans and teams a 'hack-free' draft.

Roger Goodell will still be at the helm announcing each player.

Enough of the nuances, let's dive into how to get your NFL fix:

Watch :

: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds. ESPN and NFL Network will team up to provide coverage for the duration of all seven rounds; meanwhile, ABC will provide their own for only three rounds.

Time :

: Wear your living room best at 8 pm. The draft is likely to end 11:30pm. (Round 1)



Friday, April, 24, 7pm (Round 2-3)



Saturday, April, 25, 12 pm (Round 4-7)

Draft Selection :

: 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

Streaming :

: You are able to live stream the draft on WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile App



Sling, Youtube TV and other popular streaming apps are an option.

Carolina sightings:

Jason Strowbridge



Charlie Heck



Myles Dorn



Aaron Crawford



Dominque Ross

NFL Draft Order:

Cincinnati Bengals



Washington Redskins



Detroit Lions



New York Giants



Miami Dolphins



Los Angeles Chargers



Carolina Panthers



Arizona Cardinals



Jacksonville Jaguars



Cleveland Browns



New York Jets



Las Vegas Raiders



San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Denver Broncos



Atlanta Falcons



Dallas Cowboys



Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)



Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)



Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)



Philadelphia Eagles



Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)



New England Patriots



New Orleans Saints



Minnesota Vikings



Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)



Seattle Seahawks



Baltimore Ravens



Tennessee Titans



Green Bay Packers



San Francisco 49ers



Kansas City Chiefs

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!