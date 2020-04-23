NFL Draft: How to Watch and What to Expect
Quierra Luck
Unprecedented times call for unique measures. Tonight the NFL will roll out something never quite seen before, live and virtual, NFL Draft.
The biggest night of many young players lives lies in the hands of the internet gods. Due to COVID-19, the NFL has taken preventive measures to ensure the safety of everyone involved; the team staff, NFL officials, and athletes will be recorded from their individual homes. Cameras were sent to 58 prospects home to catch their initial reaction.
Initially, the 2020 NFL Draft was going to be held in Las Vegas; supposedly, there was even a boat involved. But tonight's excitement lies in whether technology will hold up its end of the bargain and provide fans and teams a 'hack-free' draft.
Roger Goodell will still be at the helm announcing each player.
Enough of the nuances, let's dive into how to get your NFL fix:
- Watch:
- ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds. ESPN and NFL Network will team up to provide coverage for the duration of all seven rounds; meanwhile, ABC will provide their own for only three rounds.
- Time:
- Wear your living room best at 8 pm. The draft is likely to end 11:30pm. (Round 1)
- Friday, April, 24, 7pm (Round 2-3)
- Saturday, April, 25, 12 pm (Round 4-7)
- Draft Selection:
- 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.
- Streaming:
- You are able to live stream the draft on WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile App
- Sling, Youtube TV and other popular streaming apps are an option.
- Carolina sightings:
- Jason Strowbridge
- Charlie Heck
- Myles Dorn
- Aaron Crawford
- Dominque Ross
- NFL Draft Order:
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Washington Redskins
- Detroit Lions
- New York Giants
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Carolina Panthers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Jets
- Las Vegas Raiders
- San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Atlanta Falcons
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tennessee Titans
- Green Bay Packers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
