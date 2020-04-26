AllTarHeels
Breaking: Four Tar Heels Sign as Undrafted Free Agents

Quierra Luck

Myles Dorn, Antonio Williams, Dominque Ross and Aaron Crawford wait is finally over, they have officially achieved their NFL dreams. 

Myles Dorn:

Myles Dorn, the son of Torin Dorn, former UNC running back, is known for his keen awareness on the field and ability to be one step of those around him. Analysts have pointed out Dorn's ability to read the quarterback's yes and quick to react. The Charlotte native has played multiple positions, safety, strong safety, nickel. He will be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. 

Antonio Williams:

A transfer from Ohio State, Williams only attended UNC for his junior and senior years. Williams played in 22 games but on started in seven. Even though he is comfortable playing on offense and special teams, Williams is categorized as a running back. He's rushed for a total of 826 yds, 135 yds receiving and averaging 45.1 yds a game. Williams will be joining the Buffalo Bills.

Dominque Ross:

A Jacksonville, Florida native, Dominque Ross has appeared in 42 games and started in 20 for Carolina. The linebacker has two career stats at Duke, one sack and interception and seven tackles against Mercer; all in 2019. During his career, he's totaled four sacks and 31 yards. His final season at Carolina resulted in career highs with 60 tackles, six TFL, 2.5 sacks, four PBU and four QBHs. Ross will be signing with the New York Giants.

Aaron Crawford:

Aaron Crawford has started in 42 games during his career at Carolina. During his junior year, he only played two games because of an injury that sidelined him for the remaining year. Crawford's senior year, he started all 13 games on the defensive line, honorable Mention All-ACC , tied for second on the team with 9.0 TFL  and had 50 tackles and three sacks. The Virginia native graduated and received his bachelor’s degrees in economics and management and society; he is currently an MBA candidate for UNC. Crawford wont be too far from home, he will be signing with the Baltimore Ravens. 

