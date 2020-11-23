SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

"There Are No Moral Victories"--Jeremiah Gemmel on Notre Dame

Shawn Krest

No. 2 Notre Dame travels to Kenan Stadium on Friday for the Tar Heels’ second game against a top two team in the last two seasons.

Linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel thinks UNC’s close loss to top-ranked Clemson last year will help the Tar Heels against the Irish.

“You have two of the top teams in the country coming in,” he said. “Obviously, this one has a little bit more juice in it, since we’re playing at 3:30 on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, with everybody watching. We do look at it as the same thing as last year.”

Last year, UNC went for a game-winning two-point conversion at the end of the Clemson game, instead of a PAT kick that would have sent it to overtime and ended up losing by a point.

“There are no moral victories,” Gemmel said. “But looking back and looking on film, we went toe-to-toe with the no. 1 team in the country. I feel like that spread throughout the locker room and everybody got a lot more confidence.”

With the team almost done with final exams, it gives the Tar Heels more time to prepare for the Irish.

“Just getting in the film room, getting all the guys together, whether the D-line, front seven or back end with the defensive backs, getting in the meeting room with them,” he said. “With the extra days off, we’ll have extra time to study, make sure we’re on top of everything with communication, because we have a lot of checks this week.”

While the game comes near the end of the season, have an open date last week will help keep the Tar Heels fresh. So will Notre Dame’s pace of play.

“Facing Notre Dame, I think they don’t really run the tempo as much as most other teams we see in the ACC,” Gemmel said. “They usually take their time coming up to line. So I don’t think being this tired would be a factor. We’ll have time in between snaps—20 to 30 seconds to look at the scheme and formation. Most of the time we only get five or six seconds to look at formation, then the ball is snapped. Getting fresh legs for the D-line, secondary and linebackers will be a key thing for us this week, and it’lll be easier to do because they don’t tempo as much.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam Howell: "We Know the Impact Beating Notre Dame Can Have"

UNC quarterback Sam Howell is on a roll, leading his offense to four straight 40-point games. This week, the Tar Heels have No. 2 Notre Dame. Howell discusses the offense and the challenge the Irish present

Shawn Krest

UNC Basketball: NBA Tar Heels on the Move

The NBA Draft, free agency, and trades have several Tar Heels changing jerseys, while some are staying put, some are free agents without a team, and a few others have retired.

isaacschade

From Lennie Rosenbluth to Cole Anthony: All 53 UNC First Round NBA Draft Picks

On Wednesday, Cole Anthony became the 53rd Tar Heel selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. Who are the other 52? Let's find out.

isaacschade

Brandon Robinson: We Are Going As Far As Garrison Brooks Takes Us

After Brandon Robinson left UNC, reflection took place on the change he'd like to see going forward. On "The Player and The Fan", Robinson highlights the players who have to show up big for the Tar Heels.

Quierra Luck

Five Freshmen on the Floor? Tar Heels Might Try It

UNC coach Roy Williams likes to play experienced players, but this year, things might look different. Williams even said we might see a lineup of five freshmen on the floor at times. Here's what that would look like

Shawn Krest

Anthony Harris Won't Be Ready For UNC's Opener

Roy Williams confirmed that Anthony Harris won't be ready for UNC's opener next week. Harris is still recovering from a torn ACL. The Tar Heels will need to rely on freshmen at point guard, but Williams has been impressed with RJ Davis

Shawn Krest

Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love Named to Naismith Watch List

North Carolina is one of nine teams with multiple players on the Naismith Award watch list. Candidates for the player of the year from the Tar Heels are senior Garrison Brooks and freshman Caleb Love

Shawn Krest

Roy Williams: "You're Damn Right I'm Afraid" of COVID

UNC coach Roy Williams said he wears a mask all practice and plans to wear it during games. Is he afraid of COVID? "You're damn right I'm afraid of it. I don't want the thing"

Shawn Krest

Cole Anthony Drafted 15th Overall by the Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony becomes UNC's 53rd NBA First Round draft pick

isaacschade

Final UNC NBA Draft Preview: Where Will Cole Anthony Go?

One last look at where mock drafts have the eligible UNC Tar Heels going. Most notably, point guard Cole Anthony has seen his stock slip. Where will he end up?

Shawn Krest