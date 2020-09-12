SI.com
Normalcy Returns to Carolina Football

Quierra Luck

Saying the word 'normalcy' has some weirdness to it. This year has been incredibly long and exhausting... it's only September. But this Saturday, fans across the country get to remember a simpler time, face painting, wings, family, and football. Normalcy is back... kind of.

You won't be there to cheer fans on, but you will yell at the TV. Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell leads the Heels into an anxious season as watchlists, ranking, and high anticipation rage in Chapel Hill. Can the Tar Heels exceed the expectation of those around them?

Head coach Mack Brown understands the hype around the team, but he doesn't want them to underestimate anyone who comes into Keenan Stadium,

"But let's don't fool ourselves. We're getting some confidence because we're playing against each other in practice, but that's why we play some Else. Syracuse has a prideful program. They're hearing all the hype about us." Brown said, "They're hearing people question them, they're going to come in here and play as hard as they can play and play great. I want them to have great respect for the other team before the game starts."

As the first game of the season opener approaches tomorrow, sighs of relief are shared amongst fans, players and staff; maybe some normalcy can be achieved in 2020.

As North Carolina prepares for uncharted territory,Brown feels overly responsible for this team and ensures they worry about two things, academics, and football. Rookie night was held last week, and it was the first time doubt and worry didn't clutter a player's mind. Senior Tomon Fox spoke of team unity and the team finally feeling like one.

"I'll say one thing, nothing was better than my first year here; that was the best rookie night. They had a chance to tone it down the next year, but freshmen definitely came out this year. They put all like doubt behind them; they're just ready to keep moving forward." Fox said, "That night made them feel like they're finally part of a team. They get to joke around have fun with older guys. Everybody put their doubts behind them, and they're ready to go."

Brown echoed those sentiments,

"They all have to be in a skit or sing, and it's really ugly. They were awful, but it was fun, and you can tell the guys are excited about the game and something coming up in the future." Brown chuckled.

North Carolina will suit up tomorrow at noon against Syracuse in Chapel Hill. 

