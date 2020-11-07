SI.com
North Carolina at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Shawn Krest

It’s rivalry week. Duke and North Carolina clash in the annual “battle of the blues” at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The teams will battle for the Victory Bell, which the Tar Heels took from the Blue Devils last season, sparking a postgame skirmish between the two teams when UNC players rushed the Duke sideline after the victory.

UNC is heavily favored in this year’s game, but the two rivals are headed on opposite trajectories. The Tar Heels opened the season 3-0 and were ranked as high as No. 5 in the country. They’ve lost two of three, however, falling behind at Florida State and Virginia, only to have late rallies fall just short in both games.

Duke lost its first four games but has won two of the last three.

The Blue Devils have been at their best when they’re able to run the ball. Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant have both rushed for 100 yards in each of Duke’s wins. UNC has struggled with run defense at times and will need to keep Jackson and Durant in check. The Duke offense has struggled with turnovers and will need to keep control of the ball to have a shot against a UNC team that promises to put up plenty of points.

UNC has perhaps the best quarterback in school history in Sam Howell. He has plenty of weapons, including a deep stable of wide receivers led by Dyami Brown, who had 240 yards against Virginia last week. Carolina also has two outstanding backs in Michael Carter and Javonte Williams. Duke’s defense has struggled with giving up explosive plays late in games, when fatigue becomes an issue. The Blue Devils will need to avoid that against a UNC offense that has shown its never out of a game.

Duke has two of the best pass rushers in the league in Chris Rumph and Victor Dimukeje. Howell was sacked five times in last week’s game against Virginia, and the Heels will need to give him time against the Duke rush. 

 UNC will be without several injured players, including DBs Storm Duck and Kyler McMichael and WR Beau Corrales. Game time decisions include OL Jordan Tucker and DB Don Chapman  

