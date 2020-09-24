SI.com
PAC-12 to Play Ball; Announces Return With Seven-Game Season

Quierra Luck

The Pac-12 couldn't stay away. They were the last Power 5 conference to postpone their season to the Spring but seeing conferences 'safely' navigate through COVID-19, they've decided to join.

The Pac-12 will play a seven-game conference football season beginning November 6th. The decision comes weeks after the Big Ten announced their football season to begin, October, 24th. Their calculated return to football will allow them to participate in the College Football Playoffs' selection process.

No release date for the schedule has been decided, but it will be released in the coming days. The championship game will take place on December 18th.

"From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data, and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts," said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. "Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams. At the same time, we will continue to monitor health conditions and data and be ready to adjust as required in the name of the health of all."

Although football and other athletic actives may return to Pac-12 campuses, fans will not be permitted to attend. The decision will be revisited in January 2021.

