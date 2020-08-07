Three Carolina Defensive Backs Opt Out For Season

Chapel Hill, NC- Friday, North Carolina announced three defensive backs have opted out for the 2020-21 season.

Javon Terry, Bryce Watts, and DJ Ford were named to be receiving a red-shirt for the season. Head coach Mack Brown has been adamant about player safety and ensuring players and staff were comfortable being in the program amid a pandemic.

"As important football is to us, it's sure not the most important thing in our country and in our world. We're just a small part trying to work out a piece of it that we enjoy and make sure we can make football work this fall"

"If at any point doctors say we can't play, we won't play but we are doing everything we can to make sure we can play this season"

Terry played in all 13 regular season games. He notched four tackles, a TFL and a sack for the season.

The Virginia Tech transfer, Watts has yet to play at North Carolina. He sat out last season due to NCAA regulations.

Ford appeared in all 13 games and made seven starts. He totaled 54 tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, three hurries, two breakups, one fumble recovery and one INT.

The details surrounding their scholarship and what this means going forward for the roster has not been detailed. Brown does know for a fact that their scholarship will not be taken away.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!