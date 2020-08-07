AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

Three Carolina Defensive Backs Opt Out For Season

Quierra Luck

Chapel Hill, NC- Friday, North Carolina announced three defensive backs have opted out for the 2020-21 season. 

Javon Terry, Bryce Watts, and DJ Ford were named to be receiving a red-shirt for the season. Head coach Mack Brown has been adamant about player safety and ensuring players and staff were comfortable being in the program amid a pandemic. 

"As important football is to us, it's sure not the most important thing in our country and in our world. We're just a small part trying to work out a piece of it that we enjoy and make sure we can make football work this fall" 

"If at any point doctors say we can't play, we won't play but we are doing everything we can to make sure we can play this season"

Terry played in all 13 regular season games. He notched four tackles, a TFL and a sack for the season. 

Terry,Javon.fb.2019.384

The Virginia Tech transfer, Watts has yet to play at North Carolina. He sat out last season due to NCAA regulations.

Watts,Bryce

Ford appeared in all 13 games and made seven starts. He totaled 54 tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, three hurries, two breakups, one fumble recovery and one INT. 

Ford,DJ.fb.2019.483

The details surrounding their scholarship and what this means going forward for the roster has not been detailed. Brown does know for a fact that their scholarship will not be taken away.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Football: Carolina 19th in Preseason Coaches Poll

Tar Heels ranked in preseason Coaches Poll for first time since 2016.

isaacschade

UNC Football Schedule Announced; Season Begins September 12

North Carolina football officially releases the schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

Quierra Luck

by

Chaunte'l Powell

UNC Football: First Day Observations

With the first day of practice in the books, here are Mack Brown notes for defense and offense.

Quierra Luck

Five-Star Combo Guard Skyy Clark Lists North Carolina in Top 8

Five-star prospect Skyy Clark just announced his top eight collegiate choices. The combo guard lists North Carolina among the candidates.

Quierra Luck

Fall 2020 ACC Olympic Sports Plan

The ACC plans for Olympic Sports to commence play on Thursday, September 10.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

Tyler Hansbrough on His Favorite Career Moment. Can You Guess?

One of the more memorable nights in Carolina history, ruining JJ Reddick's senior night. Duke was ranked No. 1.

Quierra Luck

by

isaacschade

Mack Brown On Fall Objectives, Team Updates and New Helmets

Mack Brown gives full report on objectives and team health amid start of fall practice on August 6th.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Top-20 Career Scoring and Rebound List Overlap

Nine different Tar Heels are in the UNC top-20 in both career points and rebounds.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

UNC Extends Offer to Diego Pounds

UNC are the latest in a long line of programs to offer a scholarship to an exciting offensive line prospect out of North Carolina.

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Brandon Huffman Eligible to Play this Season for Jacksonville State University

Coach Ray Harper of Jacksonville State University has received a wavier and Brandon Huffman will be able to play this season.

Quierra Luck

by

isaacschade