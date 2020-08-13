Four-Star OLB Raneiria Dillworth to Enroll Early at North Carolina

Four-Star recruit Raneiria Dillworth has announced his decision to graduate early and enroll at North Carolina in January 2021.

"Thanks to Glen High School for all they have done in helping me become who I am today! Thanks to all my teammates for being a brotherhood and always sticking together. With that being said I will be enrolling early early to the University of North Carolina! #GoHeels"

"I wanted to finish my senior year, it hurt me a little bit but I have to worry about my future"

From Kernersville, NC, Dillworth is a 6'2, 185-pound OLB who is currently ranked as a four-star prospect and ranked No. 13 in North Carolina. During his junior year at Glenn High School, he recorded 198 tackles, five sacks, three blocked punts, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Schools such as Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and UNC have been in heavy competition for the Central Piedmont Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Dillworth's recruitment has been a rollercoaster over the last couple of months; his choices have changed significantly, most notably NCSU being dropped from his top five and replaced with Tennessee. The one constant has been UNC, the only school he visited multiple times; He received an offer from the school in January. Coaches Jay Bateman and Tommy Thigpen have been recruiting Dillworth for Carolina.

The North Carolina native's decision to enroll early comes after the NCHSAA announced an amended athletic calendar year that resulted in football being postposed to the winter season, starting in February.

