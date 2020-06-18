AllTarHeels
On the Board - June 18th Edition

Jonah Lossiah

Recent Commitments

Jahvaree Ritzie

Ritzie reinvigorated the Tar Heels with his decision this month. UNC had missed on a few top players in May and June, but they landed another four-star defensive end with Ritzie. Given the relationships he has with UNC commits and coaches, this was a huge get for a number of reasons. He is a versatile player that adds another stellar piece to the 2021 class.

JJ Jones

The best WR in South Carolina chose North Carolina last month. He is a bit of a raw talent currently, having only played one year as a wide receiver. However, his numbers show that it didn't take him long to adjust. He has a high ceiling and could continue climbing up rankings.

Zaire Patterson

One of the best defenders in NC picked Clemson at the end of May. Yet another top-tier defensive end out of a state that is loaded at that position. Patterson is a great athlete and could do big things with the Tigers.

Micah Crowell

One of the first commits of June, Crowell went with NC State. He is one of the best WRs in NC, though he is looking to have a big senior season after an ACL tear last year as a junior.

On the Board

Tony Grimes

The best cornerback in the 2021 class has named UNC in his top four. The Tar Heels are joined by Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Georgia. His connection with coach Dré Bly has significantly boosted Carolina’s chances at grabbing this five-star prospect. Grimes previously announced that he would be committing on December 1. There is no doubt that he is the top prospect left on North Carolina’s recruiting board.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

One of the best players out of South Carolina has busy over the last couple of months. It seems his recruitment is still very open at the moment. He initially released a top-6 and planned to make a decision in May. However, he announced that he needed more time and hinted that he has shifted who is in his top 6. His first set of finalists was Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Penn State, Georgia and North Carolina.

Ingram-Dawkins has become one of the best defensive tackles in the country, adding both height and muscle to his frame over the last year. Adding him to a list of names with Keeshawn Silver and Jahvaree Ritzie would give the Tar Heels one of the best d-line classes in the nation. Not to mention some of the players they brought in at those positions in 2020.

It would be safe to assume that UNC, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina are still firmly in his top schools. He has also received new offers in the last month, including powerhouse Alabama. Ingram-Dawkins will be a name to watch moving forward.

Dameon Wilson

One of the best middle linebackers in NC and the teammate of UNC commit Kobe Paysour. Wilson named a top-6 in February that consisted of North Carolina, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Michigan, and West Virginia. Other schools could definitely have made their case to Wilson (specifically NC State, Missouri, and Kentucky), but he has made no public update or changes to that list.

He tweeted just this week that it’s ‘that time, who can do the edit.” It would seem that he has made his decision, or at the very least make adjustments to his list. There has been no announcement or date set.

George Wilson

Wilson is very versatile athlete who can play defensive end and outside linebacker. It would make sense that UNC would be investing more time in Wilson with Zaire Patterson committing to Clemson, but that is not to say he isn’t a top prospect. Wilson is a four-star athlete from Virginia Beach and has a high ceiling. He has earned that rating despite playing football for just one year. On June 1, he listed a top four of North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, and Arizona State.

Payton Page

There hasn’t been too much to go on recently for Page’s recruitment. He has been mulling over his options after listing a final three of North Carolina, Clemson, and Tennessee. There is a chance he could make his decision in the next few months, but nothing has been announced.

Yousef Mugharbil

Recruiting for Mugharbil is still in the early stages. The guard from Murphy, NC is one of the best in the country. He has been in communication with a number of schools, including UNC. It may be some time before a major decision is made.

Logan Taylor

Like it was discussed in the last edition of On the Board, Taylor’s recruitment has been extremely hampered by the pandemic. He is back in Canada and is unable to see any campuses at the moment. This is paired with the fact that he has only visited one college, that being Virginia. It has been a quiet recruitment and is expected to be so for a while. 

