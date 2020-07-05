UNC Football Offers as of July 5th

There is no denying what's going on in Chapel Hill. In a short 18 months, head football coach Mack Brown has returned North Carolina football into a top collegiate program.

In recent Carolina Football news, the addition of Tony Grimes joining the star-studded class of 2021, UNC will edge out Tennessee for the third-highest class ranking and within smelling distance of the top spot in the ACC. If George Wilson or Payton Page commits to UNC, Brown and company will be ranked No.2 in recruiting overall, and will additionally be the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC. The Tar Heels have not had a recruiting class finish in the top 10 since 2007, and have not finished in the top five since 1999.

So how does Brown prepare for the future? Within the last week, Tar Heel football has exploded with offers. Check out below who Brown and company are currently pursuing:

1. Rico Walker, ATH

Class of 2023



Hickory, North Carolina



Hickory High School



6-foot-3, 215 pounds



Current offers:



North Carolina State





South Carolina





North Carolina

Dakota Twitty, WR

Class of 2022



Mooresboro, NC



Thomas Jefferson Class Academy



6-foot-3, 195 pounds



Current offers:



Alabama A & M





Kentucky





Appalachian State





Liberty





East Tennessee State





North Carolina

Quanye Veney, WR

Class of 2022



Highland Springs Highschool



Highland Springs, VA



5-foot-9



Current offers:



North Carolina State





Morgan State





East Carolina





Boston College





Old Dominion





Liberty University

Christian Hamilton, WR/DB

Class of 2023



Hickory Ridge High



Harrisburg, NC



6', 175 pounds



Current offers:



Appalachian State





Georgia





Louisville





Boston College





North Carolina

