AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

UNC Football Offers as of July 5th

Quierra Luck

There is no denying what's going on in Chapel Hill. In a short 18 months, head football coach Mack Brown has returned North Carolina football into a top collegiate program. 

In recent Carolina Football news, the addition of Tony Grimes joining the star-studded class of 2021, UNC will edge out Tennessee for the third-highest class ranking and within smelling distance of the top spot in the ACC. If George Wilson or Payton Page commits to UNC, Brown and company will be ranked No.2 in recruiting overall, and will additionally be the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC. The Tar Heels have not had a recruiting class finish in the top 10 since 2007, and have not finished in the top five since 1999.

So how does Brown prepare for the future? Within the last week, Tar Heel football has exploded with offers. Check out below who Brown and company are currently pursuing:

  • 1. Rico Walker, ATH
    • Class of 2023
    • Hickory, North Carolina 
    • Hickory High School
    • 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
    • Current offers:
      • North Carolina State
      • South Carolina 
      • North Carolina
  • Dakota Twitty, WR
    • Class of 2022
    • Mooresboro, NC
    • Thomas Jefferson Class Academy
    • 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
    • Current offers:
      • Alabama A&M
      • Kentucky
      • Appalachian State
      • Liberty
      • East Tennessee State
      • North Carolina 
  • Quanye Veney, WR
    • Class of 2022
    • Highland Springs Highschool
    • Highland Springs, VA
    • 5-foot-9
    • Current offers:
      • North Carolina State
      • Morgan State
      • East Carolina 
      • Boston College
      • Old Dominion 
      • Liberty University 
  • Christian Hamilton, WR/DB
    • Class of 2023
    • Hickory Ridge High
    • Harrisburg, NC
    • 6', 175 pounds
    • Current offers:
      • Appalachian State
      • Georgia 
      • Louisville 
      • Boston College
      • North Carolina

You can follow us for future coverage on recruitment by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page and joining our community!.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian Keeling and Primetime Players Fall in TBT

UNC alum Christian Keeling paced the Primetime Players with 25 points in the TBT first round, but it was not enough to upset Team CP3.

isaacschade

What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Had a busy week? Let's update you on everything you missed! Check out last week's top 10 articles surrounding newly committed Tony Grimes, UNC dominating Duke in the NBA and Drake Maye.

Quierra Luck

If You Want to See Tar Heel Sports, Wear a Mask!!!

It should be simple enough to ask people to wear a mask politely, but sadly, it has gotten to the point of begging.

Quierra Luck

Four-Star DT Payton Page Announces July Commitment Date; Will He Push UNC to No. 1 in the ACC?

The No. 7 defensive tackle for the class of 2021, Payton Page, announced his commitment date over the holiday weekend. With his commitment, UNC will be No. 2 in overall recruiting for the class of 2021 and No. 1 in the ACC.

Quierra Luck

College Basketball is Alive and Well

Thanks to the recent commitments of top recruits Cade Cunningham, Emoni Bates, and Makur Maker, college basketball is in good shape.

isaacschade

NBA Mulls a Bubble for Non-Playoff Teams

The NBA is considering placing a bubble in Chicago for the eight teams that weren't invited to Orlando.

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

UNC Commit Drake Maye Final Elite11 Evaluation

How did Four-Star QB Drake Maye finish in the Elite11 competition? SI All-American has his final scores.

Quierra Luck

by

Jonah Lossiah

Five-star center Makur Maker Commits to HBCU, Howard University

Five-star center Makur Maker announced his commitment to Howard on early Friday morning.

Quierra Luck

Player and Coaching Staff Reaction to Five-Star Tony Grimes Commitment

The No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021, Tony Grimes, announced on Tuesday evening his commitment to North Carolina. Fans, players, and coaches expressed excitement over social media.

Quierra Luck

by

Tarheel fanatic 316

Marvin Williams on NBA Career, 'Might be Over for Me'

Could this be the last season fans see former Tar Heel and 2005 National Champion Marvin Williams in an NBA uniform? According to Williams, it might be over.

Quierra Luck