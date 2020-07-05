UNC Football Offers as of July 5th
Quierra Luck
There is no denying what's going on in Chapel Hill. In a short 18 months, head football coach Mack Brown has returned North Carolina football into a top collegiate program.
In recent Carolina Football news, the addition of Tony Grimes joining the star-studded class of 2021, UNC will edge out Tennessee for the third-highest class ranking and within smelling distance of the top spot in the ACC. If George Wilson or Payton Page commits to UNC, Brown and company will be ranked No.2 in recruiting overall, and will additionally be the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC. The Tar Heels have not had a recruiting class finish in the top 10 since 2007, and have not finished in the top five since 1999.
So how does Brown prepare for the future? Within the last week, Tar Heel football has exploded with offers. Check out below who Brown and company are currently pursuing:
- 1. Rico Walker, ATH
- Class of 2023
- Hickory, North Carolina
- Hickory High School
- 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
- Current offers:
- North Carolina State
- South Carolina
- North Carolina
- Dakota Twitty, WR
- Class of 2022
- Mooresboro, NC
- Thomas Jefferson Class Academy
- 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
- Current offers:
- Alabama A&M
- Kentucky
- Appalachian State
- Liberty
- East Tennessee State
- North Carolina
- Quanye Veney, WR
- Class of 2022
- Highland Springs Highschool
- Highland Springs, VA
- 5-foot-9
- Current offers:
- North Carolina State
- Morgan State
- East Carolina
- Boston College
- Old Dominion
- Liberty University
- Christian Hamilton, WR/DB
- Class of 2023
- Hickory Ridge High
- Harrisburg, NC
- 6', 175 pounds
- Current offers:
- Appalachian State
- Georgia
- Louisville
- Boston College
- North Carolina
