Four-Star SDE Jahvaree Ritzie to Enroll Early at North Carolina

Four-star strong side defensive end, Jahvaree Ritzie announced his early enrollment to North Carolina.

"Hey GHS, It was fun while it lasted!! But... it’s time to go continue Gods plan, and do what’s right for my family fam and my future!! I will always Love y’all!! #DEEPWATER 5EVER!!! Hey #UNC SEE YALL IN JANUARY"

Early May, Ritzie cut his collegiate football program list down to five. The schools vying for his commitment were North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio State.

The commitment from Ritzie doesn't shock many - eight crystal balls predicted his commitment to North Carolina. He will be joining a host of friends including teammate RaRa Dillworth.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 275-pound is the 16th commit for Mack Brown and company for the 2021 recruiting class. Ritzie is considered one of the top players in North Carolina - he's ranked no. 5 in his position, fourth in North Carolina and no. 63 overall. Ritzie will be the second four-star for Brown at the defensive end position, Keeshawn Silver committed in March.

ALLTarHeels Evaluation from Jonah Lossiah,

A recent comparison for Ritzie could be Jason Strowbridge, who was just taken by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft. They have a similar build, with Strowbridge being 6'4" 275 pounds, and they would most likely play the same role in Jay Bateman's scheme. What Ritzie needs to work on to get to that level is his array of moves. Finesse is often required for the pass rush, but one also needs the strength to hold up a run-blocking tackle. Strowbridge also consistently shined with his quickness and athleticism, notably blocking four kicks during his time at North Carolina.

Strowbridge had a fantastic senior campaign in Chapel Hill, quickly becoming one of the best players on the team and most significant run stoppers in the ACC. The role of a strongside end is often an undervalued position by fans, but it becomes apparent when it's gone. Versatility on the line is something that grew through Strowbridge's Tar Heel career, and it would become necessary for Ritzie to take that next step.

The North Carolina native's decision to enroll early comes after the NCHSAA announced an amended athletic calendar year that resulted in football being postposed to the winter season, starting in February.

North Carolina football is currently ranked No. 12 nationally and No. 3 in the ACC.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!