Four-Star DE Jahvaree Ritzie Verbally Commits To UNC

Quierra Luck

Defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie has announced his decision on the next step of his football career. The four-star athlete announced his decision via his social media. 

Early May, Ritzie cut his collegiate football program list down to five. The schools vying for his commitment are North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio State.

The commitment from Ritzie doesn't shock many - eight crystal balls predicted his commitment to North Carolina. He will be joining a host of friends including teammate RaRa Dillworth. 

ALLTarHeels Evaluation from Jonah Lossiah,

A recent comparison for Ritzie could be Jason Strowbridge, who was just taken by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft. They have a similar build, with Strowbridge being 6'4" 275 pounds, and they would most likely play the same role in Jay Bateman's scheme. What Ritzie needs to work on to get to that level is his array of moves. Finesse is often required for the pass rush, but one also needs the strength to hold up a run-blocking tackle. Strowbridge also consistently shined with his quickness and athleticism, notably blocking four kicks during his time at North Carolina.

Strowbridge had a fantastic senior campaign in Chapel Hill, quickly becoming one of the best players on the team and most significant run stoppers in the ACC. The role of a strongside end is often an undervalued position by fans, but it becomes apparent when it's gone. Versatility on the line is something that grew through Strowbridge's Tar Heel career, and it would become necessary for Ritzie to take that next step.

