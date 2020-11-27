SI.com
Sam Howell: I'm Confident We Can Put Up Enough Points to Beat Notre Dame

Shawn Krest

No. 2 Notre Dame arrives at Kenan Stadium on Friday to take on the Tar Heels.

The Irish have a formidable defense, allowing just 16.6 points per game this season, which is fourth best among Power Five teams.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell thinks the Tar Heel offense is up to the test, however.

“I definitely have a lot of confidence we can score as many points as it takes to win,” Howell said. “We’re going to have a really good plan. We have really talented players on offense. I like the way we’ve been playing the last couple weeks. I also have a lot of confidence in our defense. Coach (Jay) Bateman does a great job with them. We feel confident we can score as many points as it takes to win the football game.”

Howell led the Tar Heels to a near upset of top-ranked Clemson last year, so the Irish don’t intimidate him.

“We definitely understand the weight this game holds with an opponent like Notre Dame,” he said. “But from a preparation standpoint, it’s really the same thing. We have a plan. We do every single week. I personally have my own plan, how I attack every single day of the week during game week. I just kind of go by that and just try to prepare the best I can. Emotions are definitely a little bit higher just because playing a team like Notre Dame, the program they are. They deserve all the respect they’ve been given. It’s definitely a great challenge for our team. I’m excited to see how we do against them.”

