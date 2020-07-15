AllTarHeels
Sam Howell Makes Davey O'Brien Watch List

Quierra Luck

Sam Howell's plight into quarterback stardom begun before heading into the 2019 Military Bowl. His freshman year was incredible. The Indian Trail native becomes ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, FWAA Freshman All-American while completing 234 of 388 attempts for 3,347 yards with 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the regular season as a true freshman.

During the Tar Heels 2019 Military Bowl victory over Temple, Howell went 25 of 34 attempts for 294 yards and three touchdowns. His stellar performance earned him an MVP award. Howell finished his first college football season with 3,641 yards, second in the ACC and 14th nationally.

Howell is now on the watch list for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

The award is bestowed to candidates who exemplify Davey O'Brien's enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship, and leadership in athletics and academics. The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback honor since 1977.

The list below features 30 of the top returning college quarterbacks. Their selection was based on their performance and expectation for the 2020-2021 football season.

2020 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List

Hank Bachmeier, Boise State, So., 6-1, 200, Murrieta, Calif.
Ian Book, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-0, 206, El Dorado Hills, Calif.
Alan Bowman, Texas Tech, So., 6-3, 210, Grapevine, Texas
Charlie Brewer, Baylor, Sr., 6-1, 206, Austin, Texas
Shane Buechele, SMU, Sr., 6-1, 207, Arlington, Texas
Jack Coan, Wisconsin, Sr., 6-3, 221, Sayville, N.Y.
Sean Clifford, Penn State, Jr., 6-2, 219, Cincinnati, Ohio
Dustin Crum, Kent State, Sr., 6-3, 201, Grafton, Ohio
Micale Cunningham, Louisville, Jr., 6-1, 200, Montgomery, Ala.
Jayden Daniels, Arizona State, So., 6-3, 175, San Bernardino, Calif.
Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Sr., 6-3, 230, Austin, Texas
Justin Fields, Ohio State, Jr., 6-3, 228, Kennesaw, Ga.
Dillon Gabriel, UCF, So., 6-0, 186, Mililani, Hawaii
Donald Hammond III, Air Force, Sr., 6-2, 220, Hampton, Ga.
Sam Howell, North Carolina, So., 6-1 1/4, 225, Indian Trail, N.C.
Mac Jones, Alabama, Jr., 6-2, 205, Jacksonville, Fla.
D'Eriq King, Miami, Sr., 5-11, 195, Manvel, Texas
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Jr., 6-6, 220, Cartersville, Ga.
Levi Lewis, Louisiana, Sr., 5-10, 190, Baton Rouge, La.
Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Sr., 6-3, 217, San Antonio, Texas
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, Jr., 6-2, 215, Union, Ky.
Jamie Newman, Georgia, Sr., 6-4, 230, Graham, N.C.
Bo Nix, Auburn, So., 6-2, 207, Pinson, Ala.
Brock Purdy, Iowa State, Jr., 6-1, 212, Gilbert, Ariz.
Chris Robison, Florida Atlantic, Jr., 6-1, 200, Mesquite, Texas
Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, So., 6-1, 199, Denton, Texas
Kedon Slovis, USC, So., 6-2, 200, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Zac Thomas, Appalachian State, Sr., 6-1, 210, Trussville, Ala.
Kyle Trask, Florida, Sr., 6-5, 239, Manvel, Texas
Brady White, Memphis, Sr., 6-3, 215, Santa Clarita, Calif.

The list will be cut in half, and the remaining will be named November 10th. Judges will then announce the final three, November 24th, and lastly, the winner will be identified live on ESPN, December 10th. 

