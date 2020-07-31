UNC QB Sam Howell on Manning Award Watch List
Quierra Luck
Sam Howell's plight into quarterback stardom begun before heading into the 2019 Military Bowl. His freshman year was incredible. The Indian Trail native becomes ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, FWAA Freshman All-American while completing 234 of 388 attempts for 3,347 yards with 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the regular season as a true freshman.
During the Tar Heels 2019 Military Bowl victory over Temple, Howell went 25 of 34 attempts for 294 yards and three touchdowns. His stellar performance earned him an MVP award. Howell finished his first college football season with 3,641 yards, second in the ACC and 14th nationally.
In addition to being seen on the watch list for Davey O'Brien National Quarterback and Maxwell Award, Howell is now featured on the Manning Award.
The Manning award was created by Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of one of the best football family dynasties, the Manning family, Archie, Eli and Peyton. This award is the only quarterback award that includes the candidate's bowl performance in its balloting. Additional quarterbacks can be added to the watch list during the season. Ten finalist will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The list includes three ACC student-athletes, Micale Cunningham, Jr. (Louisville), Trevor Lawrence, Jr. (Clemson) and Sam Howell (North Carolina).
2020 Manning Award Preseason Watch List
Name, Cl., School
Jack Abraham, Jr., Southern Miss
Holton Ahlers, Jr., East Carolina
Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame
Charlie Brewer, Sr., Baylor
Shane Buechele, Sr., SMU
Sean Clifford, Jr., Penn State
Jack Coan, Sr., Wisconsin
Dustin Crum, Sr., Kent State
Micale Cunningham, Jr., Louisville
Jayden Daniels, So., Arizona State
Sam Ehlinger, Sr., Texas
Justin Fields, Jr., Ohio State
Dillon Gabriel, So., UCF
Sam Howell, So., North Carolina
Trey Lance, So., North Dakota State
Trevor Lawrence, Jr., Clemson
Levi Lewis, Sr., Louisiana
Kellen Mond, Sr., Texas A&M
Tanner Morgan, Jr., Minnesota
Bo Nix, So., Auburn
Drew Plitt, Sr., Ball State
Brock Purdy, Jr., Iowa State
Chris Reynolds, Jr., Charlotte
Chris Robison, Jr., FAU
Kedon Slovis, So., USC
Zac Thomas, Sr., Appalachian State
Skylar Thompson, Sr. Kansas State
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jr., UCLA
Kyle Trask, Sr., Florida
Brady White, Sr., Memphis
