UNC QB Sam Howell on Manning Award Watch List

Sam Howell's plight into quarterback stardom begun before heading into the 2019 Military Bowl. His freshman year was incredible. The Indian Trail native becomes ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, FWAA Freshman All-American while completing 234 of 388 attempts for 3,347 yards with 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the regular season as a true freshman.

During the Tar Heels 2019 Military Bowl victory over Temple, Howell went 25 of 34 attempts for 294 yards and three touchdowns. His stellar performance earned him an MVP award. Howell finished his first college football season with 3,641 yards, second in the ACC and 14th nationally.

In addition to being seen on the watch list for Davey O'Brien National Quarterback and Maxwell Award, Howell is now featured on the Manning Award.

The Manning award was created by Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of one of the best football family dynasties, the Manning family, Archie, Eli and Peyton. This award is the only quarterback award that includes the candidate's bowl performance in its balloting. Additional quarterbacks can be added to the watch list during the season. Ten finalist will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The list includes three ACC student-athletes, Micale Cunningham, Jr. (Louisville), Trevor Lawrence, Jr. (Clemson) and Sam Howell (North Carolina).

2020 Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Name, Cl., School

Jack Abraham, Jr., Southern Miss

Holton Ahlers, Jr., East Carolina

Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame

Charlie Brewer, Sr., Baylor

Shane Buechele, Sr., SMU

Sean Clifford, Jr., Penn State

Jack Coan, Sr., Wisconsin

Dustin Crum, Sr., Kent State

Micale Cunningham, Jr., Louisville

Jayden Daniels, So., Arizona State

Sam Ehlinger, Sr., Texas

Justin Fields, Jr., Ohio State

Dillon Gabriel, So., UCF

Sam Howell, So., North Carolina

Trey Lance, So., North Dakota State

Trevor Lawrence, Jr., Clemson

Levi Lewis, Sr., Louisiana

Kellen Mond, Sr., Texas A & M

Tanner Morgan, Jr., Minnesota

Bo Nix, So., Auburn

Drew Plitt, Sr., Ball State

Brock Purdy, Jr., Iowa State

Chris Reynolds, Jr., Charlotte

Chris Robison, Jr., FAU

Kedon Slovis, So., USC

Zac Thomas, Sr., Appalachian State

Skylar Thompson, Sr. Kansas State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jr., UCLA

Kyle Trask, Sr., Florida

Brady White, Sr., Memphis

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!