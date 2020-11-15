Sam Howell: "We Had So Many Opportunities to Quit Today"

North Carolina had its best offensive performance in program history, which led to the biggest comeback in program history.

Despite offensive explosions from both sides, it was the Carolina defense that held off Wake Forest to open the door for the rally.

“That was the main thing,” Sam Howell said. “Our defense was really stepping up. They really bowed down. The thing about this team is we had so many opportunities to quit today. We were down 21 points in second half. I think a lot of teams would’ve just quit, kind of folded over to try to get the game over with. We just kept fighting back on both sides of the ball. The defense kept getting key stops. We were making some big plays on offense. It was really just a great team effort.”

Dazz Newsome had a big day catching passes from Howell. He scored on 75 and 44-yard passes and had 10 catches for more than 180 yards.

“He hasn’t had the year we expected him to have,” Howell said. “Just because of schematic things and the way the defense has been playing. It was good to see him have a breakout game. He’s a great player. He really is capable of doing that every week.”

Howell set school single-game records for passing yards, total offense, touchdown responsibility and touchdown passes. More importantly, he led the team to a win.

“The main thing is just to celebrate that win,” he said. “We really don’t care what it takes as long as we get it done. The performance doesn’t really matter— who has all the touchdowns—as long as we get the win.