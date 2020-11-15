SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Sam Howell: "We Had So Many Opportunities to Quit Today"

Shawn Krest

North Carolina had its best offensive performance in program history, which led to the biggest comeback in program history.

Despite offensive explosions from both sides, it was the Carolina defense that held off Wake Forest to open the door for the rally.

“That was the main thing,” Sam Howell said. “Our defense was really stepping up. They really bowed down. The thing about this team is we had so many opportunities to quit today. We were down 21 points in second half. I think a lot of teams would’ve just quit, kind of folded over to try to get the game over with. We just kept fighting back on both sides of the ball. The defense kept getting key stops. We were making some big plays on offense. It was really just a great team effort.”

Dazz Newsome had a big day catching passes from Howell. He scored on 75 and 44-yard passes and had 10 catches for more than 180 yards.

“He hasn’t had the year we expected him to have,” Howell said. “Just because of schematic things and the way the defense has been playing. It was good to see him have a breakout game. He’s a great player. He really is capable of doing that every week.”

Howell set school single-game records for passing yards, total offense, touchdown responsibility and touchdown passes. More importantly, he led the team to a win.

“The main thing is just to celebrate that win,” he said. “We really don’t care what it takes as long as we get it done. The performance doesn’t really matter— who has all the touchdowns—as long as we get the win. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Football: Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 59-53 home win over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

isaacschade

All That Dazz: Newsome Leads Record Setting Day For UNC Offense

UNC's record-setting offensive explosion got started when Dazz Newsome got loose for a 75-yard touchdown. He added a 44-yarder later and finished with 10 catches for 189 yards

Shawn Krest

Dyami Brown: Any Time Sam Howell Throws the Ball, It's Going to Be Big

Dyami Brown had a big day during UNC's comeback win over Wake Forest, catching two touchdown passes. He discusses the record-setting day for the offense

Shawn Krest

North Carolina Beats Wake Forest in Historic Comeback

Sam Howell became the first Tar Heel to pass for 500 yards in a game, setting single game passing, total offense and touchdown records as UNC matched its biggest comeback ever

Shawn Krest

Wake Forest at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

The Tar Heels cap a stretch of four rivals in four weeks with a game against Wake Forest. The Deacs upset UNC last year and are riding a four-game winning streak. We'll have all the analysis and updates from Kenan

Shawn Krest

Cam'ron Kelly on UNC's Freshmen on Defense

UNC safety Cam'ron Kelly is in his second year with the Tar Heels, but Carolina has played plenty of freshmen around him on defense. Kelly gives a scouting report on the UNC youngsters

Shawn Krest

Four Rivals, Four Weeks: UNC Ends Tough Stretch With Wake

The Tar Heels will finish a stretch of their four biggest rivals in four weeks this weekend against Wake Forest. UNC has already played NC State, Virginia and Duke. "It's life," Mack Brown said. "We don't have any choice"

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown: Time For Us to Grow Up Against Wake

UNC has struggled to follow up big wins with another strong performance. Coming off of a win against Duke, with a tough game against Wake Forest looming, Mack Brown says it's time to grow up

Shawn Krest

Javonte Williams Reminds Phil Longo of DK Metcalf

UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo has two all-around backs at his disposal in Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, whose development reminds Longo of a star player he had at Ole Miss: DK Metcalf

Shawn Krest

Jay Bateman on UNC's Young Guys on Defense

UNC's young players got extended playing time in the second half of the blowout win over Duke. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman discusses which up-and-coming players have caught his eye

Shawn Krest