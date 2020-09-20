Carolina Unable to Secure Team for Original Bye Week Date; Will Focus on Boston College

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.- North Carolina football has announced it has decided to end their search for a team for September 26th; will move focus to Boston College.

Last week, Charlotte announced early Thursday morning they were canceling their upcoming football game against North Carolina. The decision was based as a direct result of quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure within the 49er program.

"We're extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game in North Carolina. While I know our team is heartbroken, we could not safely play due to the number of players in quarantine. We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina having scheduled this game with us. Unfortunately, we do not currently share any common open dates to reschedule." Said Charlotte's Athletic Director Mike Hill in a released statement.

North Carolina was disappointed but understood the extra effort Charlotte took to maintain a healthy environment for both teams. Head Coach Mack Brown released a statement wishing the program best moving forward.

"We're disappointed we won't have a chance to play this weekend, but completely understand and appreciate Charlotte's transparency. We were looking forward to competing against Coach Healy's group. As you know, we're good friends, so I hate this for him and his team. Hopefully, everyone affected is okay, and we wish them the best as they move through the season."

According to the Director of Football communications, Jeremy Sharpe, UNC has been working overtime all weekend to secure an opponent for the original Sept. 26 'Bye-Week' but has not succeeded.

"After working the phones all weekend, we've been unable to secure an opponent for this coming Saturday. Unless something changes, our next game will be at Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 3."

As a result, UNC will now be three weeks since their last snap. North Carolina will have time to address the issues of their first match-up against Syracuse and respond as the team Coach Brown expects them to be consistent.

It was announced today UNC has moved up in the AP polls as No. 11 and No. 12 in the coaches poll.

