Three UNC Football Players Named to 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

Chapel Hill, N.C. - Three North Carolina seniors have been named to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List. After receiving honors on multiple watch lists, Michael Carter, Dazz Newsome, and Chazz Surratt are looking to top strong junior years. All three juniors were named to All-ACC.

Carter has rushed for a career high of 1,003 yards, 466 return yards and 154 receiving yards his junior year. During 2019, Carter was named to 2019 Third-Team All-ACC (RB), 2019 Honorable Mention All-ACC (All-Purpose), 2019 Doak Walker Award Watch List and is on pace to set a school record with a 6.03 yards per rush average for a career. Carter has also been named to Doak Walker and Paul Hornung Award Watch Lists.

For his junior year, Newsome was second-team All-ACC selection and led the team with 72 receptions and 84.8 receiving yards per game. The Virginia native had 1,018 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He is also named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Linebacker, Surratt was the runner-up for ACC Defensive Player of the year due to a monstrous junior year. Surratt led Carolina and ranked second in the ACC with 115 tackles in his first true season at linebacker. Starting out as a quarterback for Carolina, Surratt is also named to Bednarik, Butkus and Nagurski Watch Lists.

Mack Brown has cultivated a winning culture at Carolina. He's demonstrated that there's more to just winning trophies, individually, seeing his players succeed is just as important.

