UNC Commit DE Keeshawn Silver Now 247Sports Composite Five-Star

Quierra Luck

Earlier this week, it was announced SDE Keeshawn Silver is now a five-star recruit.

The North Carolina native is now the highest-ranking recruit in Mack Brown's recruitment class of 2021; Silver is the only five-star for the class. He's currently ranked No. 2 in North Carolina, No. 4 in his position and No. 25 best player in the country; talk about stats! 247Sports Composite has him at a rating of .9861 and historically the fourth-best recruit for UNC.

In March, the Rocky Mount defensive end officially announced that he verbally commits to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. Along with UNC, Silver listed Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Florida as his top 7 choices.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound lineman, is just one of four of UNC's defensive end/outside linebacker 2021 class. He joins outside linebacker Raneiria Dillworth, defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie, and recently committed, and flipped, outside linebacker Trevion Stevenson.

Silver is striving for a Carolina legacy only done by 14 previous players such as Julius Peppers, Ronald Curry, Ed Sutton, Jesse Holly, and Greg Little during North Carolina's ACC era, playing football and basketball. The Rocky Mount native revealed on twitter that he would be a walk-on for Coach Roy Williams.

Silver has played both sports high school career. He averaged 7.1 points in basketball in basketball, 6.1 rebounds and .5 assists for three years; football, he recorded 48 solo tackles, 10.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Early August, the NCHSAA announced the postponement of fall athletics, resulting in many seniors opting out and graduating early. Silver, a senior at Rocky Mount High, stated that he will do early enrollment at North Carolina in January due to the decision. 

