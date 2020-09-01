SI.com
Five-Star DE Keeshawn Silver to Enroll Early at North Carolina

Quierra Luck

Early August, the NCHSAA announced the postponement of fall athletics, resulting in many seniors opting out and graduating early. Keeshawn Silver, a senior at Rocky Mount High, stated that he would do early enrollment at North Carolina in January due to the decision.

In his statement, Silver thanked his coaches and teammates for helping him succeed in addition to announcing he will not play his senior season. 

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound lineman is just one of four of UNC's defensive end/outside linebacker 2021 class. He joins outside linebacker Raneiria Dillworth, defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie, and recently committed, and flipped, outside linebacker Trevion Stevenson.

Silver is striving for a Carolina legacy only done by 14 previous players such as Julius Peppers, Ronald Curry, Ed Sutton, Jesse Holly, and Greg Little during North Carolina's ACC era, playing football and basketball. The Rocky Mount native revealed on twitter that he would be a walk-on for Coach Roy Williams. He can be seen actively in the gym shooting hoops just as much as he's on the football field.

Silver has played both sports high school career. He averaged 7.1 points in basketball in basketball, 6.1 rebounds, and .5 assists for three years. He recorded 48 solo tackles in football, 10.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The North Carolina native is also the highest-ranking recruit in Mack Brown's recruitment class of 2021; Silver is the only five-star. He's currently ranked No. 2 in North Carolina, No. 4 in his position, and No. 25 nationally. 247Sports Composite has him at a rating of .9861, making him the fourth-best football recruit for UNC since the rating started in 2000.

Worth noting that Tony Grimes is right behind by him by .0001 in fifth place. Grimes reclassified to the class of 2020, joining Carolina football this season. Top three recruits rounds out to Marvin Austin (2007), Donte Moss (2009), and Dwight Jones (2007) who were recruited by Butch Davis. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jonah Lossiah
Jonah Lossiah

Editor

The Tar Heels are really going to benefit from these early enrollees. Several of their best players in the 2021 class will have a chance to get used to the college routine, practice, and be physically ready for the college game.

Football

