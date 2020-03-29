Coach Mack Brown, 'This is a Time to be at Home and Take Care of Your Family'

How have you changed in the last month?

Spending time with family, long walks, and uniterrupte3d time with finding out who you are, those are just some of the ways we've adapted since being placed under strict home orders due to COVID-19. We should emerge from this with a stronger sense of who we are in better preparations for global pandemics and a hierarchy of importance for things that matter the most. During his time at home, Coach Mack Brown has noticed that not only does he not have many hobbies outside of football, but realized in times like this, we have to take care of each other. There are so many people losing jobs and struggling day to day without basic necessities, things that are more important than sports.

Coach Mack highlighted these things in his discussion with the media. The topics he discussed hit close to home because some of his kids are experiencing these realities.

"I think we're all looking at things from different perspectives now. I walk every day, I walk for a couple of miles, and I'm seeing more families out than ever before walking because families are forced to be at home. In fact, I was out walking yesterday with the dog, and some little kid wanted to walk up and hug the dog, and I thought you can't. You can't even shake hands with the dog anymore because it'll be too close. And walking through the neighborhoods, I'm hearing a lot of dads and sons and brothers and sisters out back playing basketball and throwing the football and riding bikes. So, there's absolutely no doubt this is a time to be at home and take care of your family and have more family time together. And I've told our coaches that."

"So, there's some things we'll take out of this. I know with a shortage of food and toilet paper and paper to wipe our hands and sanitation and all that, I'm being a lot more cautious with everything I do and trying to be smarter with portions that we eat and how we handle things and when you do go to the grocery store and obviously we'll all be cautious with germs moving forward and be safer with our kids. And hopefully, we'll learn enough about this virus that we can be more prepared next time something comes up because we're going to have a crisis in our society moving forward. Our children and our grandchildren, they will see different sides of things than we do."

As Brown says, "unique times call for unique actions", rising from the ashes of this will birth a new reality for all of us. Optimistically, it reflects more compassion, hope, and of course, love. The blessing in COVID-19 is the transparency of people and the action to help those in need without a second thought. Humanity has proven that we are capable of caring beyond ourselves; hopefully, that extends beyond the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Please comment below and let us know your thoughts! How have you changed during the last few months?

Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck