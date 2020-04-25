AllTarHeels
Breaking: Jason Strowbridge the Second Tar Heel Taken in 2020 NFL Draft

Jonah Lossiah

The Miami Dolphins have selected Jason Strowbridge with the 154th pick in the 2020 draft.

Strowbridge, who is coming off a very solid career at UNC, looks to be a versatile defensive lineman in the NFL. He is a good size, 6’4” 275 pounds, though depending on exactly how Miami wishes to use him he might be asked to add some more weight to his frame.

The third team All-ACC selection had a good outing at the NFL combine. He measured well with his length, and he also ran a 4.89 forty-yard dash.

Both a positive and a negative is his ability to play multiple positions. While that can allow him to fit in different schemes, he might struggle asserting himself with any particular attribute. However, his size says that he can work with most defenses.

In a 4-3, he can play defensive end on first and second down and has the strength to shift inside to as a tackle for pass rushing situations. In a 3-4, he could play either end, though he has more experience as a strong-side end. He most likely doesn’t have the size to consistently play a true nose technique.

He worked his way into becoming one of the most valuable assets to the Carolina football team. He missed just two games in his final three seasons in Chapel Hill, and he was desperately missed in each of those. Both came early his senior year against Wake Forest and Appalachian State.

In his four seasons at UNC, Strowbridge grabbed 10.5 sacks. He showed his athleticism in different ways, such as his four blocks kicks in his career. His three fumble recoveries was also tied for best in the ACC.

The Dolphins are completely overhauling their defense this year, so the UNC defensive stud makes sense as a fifth-round pick for them. They will need to work with Strowbridge and get creative to find the best way to develop him. He will need to be patient and highly motivated to make it into the rotation early. Strowbridge could prove to a be a solid player at the highest level.

“Ever since I was a little boy, I dreamed of playing in the NFL,” Strowbridge said. “I’ve gone through a lot of highs and lows on my journey, but it’s all been worth it to get to this point. I’m now in position to play the game I love professionally and have an opportunity to take care of my family, which is really important to me. I can’t thank the Miami Dolphins franchise enough for selecting me. I’m going to give you everything I have and will work to fulfill the potential you see in me. I also want to thank all of the people who have supported me throughout my career including my family, all of my coaches and really anyone who has been there for me. I want to give a special nod to my coaches and teammates at UNC. I had a great experience and I’ll be proud to represent Carolina in the NFL."

