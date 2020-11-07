Tar Heels Steamroll Blue Devils

For the second time this season, UNC washed away the sting of a loss by beating up on a rival.

The Tar Heels scored 21 points in the first quarter, got touchdowns on their first seven possessions and rolled to a 56-24 win over Duke in an ACC road game.

The win allowed UNC to keep the Victory Bell, given to the winner of the annual rivalry game, for a second straight season.

UNC, who blew out NC State a week after losing at Florida State, was coming off of a 44-41 loss at Virginia last week. The Tar Heels made sure Saturday’s game would be over quickly.

Javonte Williams rushed for 151 yards and scored four touchdowns—three rushing and one receiving. All four of his scores came in the first half, tying Kelvin Bryant’s school record, set in 1981, for most touchdowns in a half. He also pulled into the national lead in touchdowns on the season, with 17.

Running back Michael Carter scored touchdowns rushing and receiving and bowled over his namesake, Duke safety Michael Carter II, at the goal line on one of the scores. Sam Howell passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

The Tar Heels were able to control Duke’s pass rush, limiting the Blue Devils to just one sack, while the Carolina defense registered five sacks of its own, as well as 10 tackles for loss.

Duke leads the country in turnovers, and UNC forced two more from the Blue Devils—a DeAndre Hollins interception of Chase Brice and a Deon Jackson fumble forced by Jeremiah Gemmel and recovered by Chazz Surratt.