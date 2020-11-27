The Teams Mack Brown Has Never Played

With UNC playing Notre Dame on Friday afternoon, another team gets crossed off Mack Brown’s to-do list.

In his 32 years as a head coach, Brown has played all but 11 Power Five teams. Notre Dame had been the twelfth Brown had yet to play.

The teams that remain:

ACC: None

Big 12: None

Big Ten: Michigan State, Penn State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Purdue, Minnesota, Illinois

The Tar Heels have a home-and-home series with Minnesota scheduled to start in 2023. Assuming Brown is still coaching UNC then, the Gophers may be the next team off the list.

Pac-12: Utah, Arizona

SEC: Florida, Tennessee

There are a total of 50 FBS teams Brown hasn’t faced. In addition to the 11 Power Fives, he hasn’t coached against:

Tulsa

East Carolina

South Florida

Charlotte—on the schedule for 2024

Western Kentucky

Middle Tennessee

Old Dominion

Florida International

UTSA

UAB

Louisiana Tech

Liberty—on the schedule for 2024

UMass

Buffalo

Kent State

Akron

Bowling Green

Western Michigan

Ball State

Central Michigan

Toledo

Eastern Michigan

Northern Illinois

Nevada

San Jose State

Boise State

Fresno State

San Diego State

Hawaii

Colorado State

Air Force

Utah State

UNLV

Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern

Troy

Georgia State—on the schedule for 2021

South Alabama

Texas State

In addition to the 11 Power Fives Brown has never played, there are another nine he has played but never beaten.

ACC: Notre Dame, Pitt, Florida State

Big 12; Texas

Big Ten: None

Pac-12: Oregon, Washington State

SEC: Georgia, Alabama, Auburn

There are only two non-Power Five FBS teams he’s played but never beaten: Navy and App State