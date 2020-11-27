The Teams Mack Brown Has Never Played
Shawn Krest
With UNC playing Notre Dame on Friday afternoon, another team gets crossed off Mack Brown’s to-do list.
In his 32 years as a head coach, Brown has played all but 11 Power Five teams. Notre Dame had been the twelfth Brown had yet to play.
The teams that remain:
ACC: None
Big 12: None
Big Ten: Michigan State, Penn State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Purdue, Minnesota, Illinois
The Tar Heels have a home-and-home series with Minnesota scheduled to start in 2023. Assuming Brown is still coaching UNC then, the Gophers may be the next team off the list.
Pac-12: Utah, Arizona
SEC: Florida, Tennessee
There are a total of 50 FBS teams Brown hasn’t faced. In addition to the 11 Power Fives, he hasn’t coached against:
Tulsa
East Carolina
South Florida
Charlotte—on the schedule for 2024
Western Kentucky
Middle Tennessee
Old Dominion
Florida International
UTSA
UAB
Louisiana Tech
Liberty—on the schedule for 2024
UMass
Buffalo
Kent State
Akron
Bowling Green
Western Michigan
Ball State
Central Michigan
Toledo
Eastern Michigan
Northern Illinois
Nevada
San Jose State
Boise State
Fresno State
San Diego State
Hawaii
Colorado State
Air Force
Utah State
UNLV
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Troy
Georgia State—on the schedule for 2021
South Alabama
Texas State
In addition to the 11 Power Fives Brown has never played, there are another nine he has played but never beaten.
ACC: Notre Dame, Pitt, Florida State
Big 12; Texas
Big Ten: None
Pac-12: Oregon, Washington State
SEC: Georgia, Alabama, Auburn
There are only two non-Power Five FBS teams he’s played but never beaten: Navy and App State