Minnesota Viking and Tennessee Titans  Suspend In-Person Activities Due to COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans have announced three players have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings, who recently played Sunday, suspended all in-person activities.

Weekly testing has become protocol for NFL teams, and the Titans confirmed three players and five staff members positive for the virus. The Minnesota Vikings were immediately made aware of the outbreak and released a statement.

"Today the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organizations have tested positive for COVID-19. As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday's game. Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center Immediately. We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing, and determine when the facility can reopen. We will provide further updates regarding this week's football schedule when appropriate."

This is the first confirmed interruption of the NFL season due to COVID-19. The expectation of contracting the virus was high in sports due to the proximity of closeness sporting actives provide.

The Steelers, who play the Titans this upcoming Sunday, released a tweeted statement by Mike Garafolo. Pittsburgh has been in contact with the NFL and preparing for game-day.

Currently, former Tar Heels, Myles Dorn, is on the IR for the Minnesota Vikings, and Eric Ebron has found his footing in Pittsburgh.

Stay tuned with AllTarHeels for the latest releases.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!