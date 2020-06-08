UNC Football Mourns the Passing of Tommy Davis

With emotions running high in celebration for Coach Mack Brown's second year as head coach, UNC football is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Standout defensive lineman, Tommy Davis, died from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident. Details concerning the accident are unknown.

Davis was 37 years old.

The North Carolina football program released a statement addressing his passing.

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our Tar Heel brothers, Tommy Davis. The Carolina Football Family extends its deepest condolences to Tommy's family and friends.

The Goldsboro native played for North Carolina from 2002-2005 and started full-time his last two seasons. Davis currently holds the UNC record for bench (460 lbs.), power clean (363), and squat (640) by a defensive end. Following his career at UNC, Davis went undrafted in the NFL but was signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and the Washington Redskins.

From 2011-12, Davis returned to North Carolina as a graduate assistant coach. In 2013, he served as the defensive line coach at Saint Joesph's College in Indiana.

Davis standout year comes in 2004, where he had 48 tackles, 22 solo stops, and 26 assists. He also led the team with 7.5 tackles for losses of 22 yards and notched three sacks with a team-high eight quarterback hurries.

AllTarHeels sends their condolences to the Davis family during this difficult time.

