Former Tar Heel Tre Boston Receives Contract Extension with Carolina Panthers

It may not be exactly dealing with Carolina football, but when an alum makes it big, it's a reflection of the work that UNC dedicates to its athletes to ensure professional success. Fourth round draft pick, Tre Boston is a perfect example.

Going into his seventh season, Boston got the job security and commitment he was looking for. The Carolina Panthers offered a three year contract worth $18 million, $9.5 guaranteed in the first year. Boston has seen his fair share of one year contracts, the most recent being the Chargers (2017) and Cardinals (2018) before his return to the Carolinas one month before the start of the 2019 season.

Last season, Boston started in all 16 games and recorded for 3 INTS (tied for most on the team) and 68 tackles. Under the guidance of new coach, Matt Rhule, Boston is able to provide stability for older players but still young enough to connect with any newcomers. The Panther's secondary showed decent improvement last season with his return but with the recent departure of James Bradberry and Eric Reid, Boston seems to be the only secondary player left to keep the memory of 'Thieves Ave' alive.