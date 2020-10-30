Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Test Positive for COVID-19; Will Not Play Against Boston College

CLEMSON, SC - According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapport, Clemson's star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde,

Dellenger: "Clemson got test results today from Wednesday's full-team testing. QB Trevor Lawrence was the only positive. Clemson is confident that this is an isolated positive. The biggest concern during contact tracing is roommates. Lawrence lives alone."

"And again, for clarity, Lawrence is experiencing symptoms, though they are mild. Clemson is operating on CDC guidelines: 10-day clock begins at the onset of symptoms."

Forde: "Per sources, Lawrence's 10-day window will be over before Notre Dame game. But: how his symptoms evolve and cardiac eval will decide things. He also would obviously be heading into the game with maybe one practice, maybe none."

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney released statement,

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College.”

Clemson will playing at home against Boston College on Halloween night following Notre Dame, November 7th. Lawrence is expected to miss both games BUT because the onset of his symptoms and positive test were revealed on Wednesday, the window for Notre Dame is open. In his absence, former five-star prospect and true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei will be next man up.

Despite being the back-up quarter back, Uiagalelei has played in five Tiger games; The California native has completed 12 of 19 attempts for 102 yards and rushing for two scores. Although Lawrence is the star, the benefit to being his back-up is knowing that playing time will come in the second half; Clemson is usually up by double digits allowing reps for non-starters.

