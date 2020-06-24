Tyleik Williams decided that his mother’s birthday was the day to drop his top six schools left in his recruitment.

In a post on Wednesday, he named UNC, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech as the programs left in contention.

Williams is a four-star defensive lineman in the 2021 class, hailing from Manassas, Virginia. He is a powerful athlete with a perfect frame to play the defensive tackle position. He is currently listed at 6’3.5” and 317 pounds. Given how he is built he can easily operate at a variety of positions. He could bulk up even more and be a nose tackle, or he can work on his speed and play a three or even five technique.

He is without a doubt one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the nation, and he would add to a truly phenomenal defensive line haul for North Carolina.

He does have a relationship with UNC commits Keeshawn Silver and Jahvaree Ritzie, who have both been recruiting Williams on social media. With a class that is getting more impressive each month, Williams would fill a needed position for the Tar Heels. Despite having some of the best defensive lineman in the country already committed, they currently do not have a defensive tackle on the books for the 2021 class.

Williams is one of a few DTs that the Tar Heels are vying for at the moment. Payton Page has announced that he plans to commit in July, though it would seem that Clemson looks to be the favorite to earn his signature at the moment. Another name to watch is Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who has also been heavily recruited with Williams by Carolina commits.

There is no set decision day for Williams at the moment, but his recruit will certainly be more under the microscope from this point on.