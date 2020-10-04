SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Trey Morrison Comes Up Big as UNC Defeats Boston College, 26-22

Quierra Luck

CHESTNUT HILL, Ma - After three weeks without a snap, North Carolina remains undefeated after an intense game against Boston College, 26-22.

The Heels hit the road for the first time amid a season that changes weekly. No game is guaranteed. In the last two weeks, UNC was able to focus solely on preparing for the Eagles. On September 19th, North Carolina was forced to cancel a game against UNC-Charlotte as a safety precaution due to COVID-19. The following week remained a 'bye' due to failure to secure an opponent on such short notice.

Notwithstanding the three-week break, Brown was happy with his team's performance, but North Carolina's penalties halted their success as they seemingly couldn't get out their way. UNC finished with ten penalties for 96 yards; far too many for Brown with smart kids on both sides of the ball.

"Really happy for my team, the guys found a way to win it tonight. We were concerned about the three weeks off and having a sloppy game, and that's what happened. It was too many penalties in this game to have a bunch of smart kids and good coaches out there coaching them. So we've got to clean that up for next week."

This is the eighth meeting between the two ball clubs, and both were undefeated. North Carolina is 6-2 all-time against the Eagles since they joined the conference in 2013.

Brown was in the Twilight Zone as the mistakes and triumphs against Boston College mimicked Syracuse. In the first quarter, it was all offense as North Carolina scored 14 points. In the 1st quarter, Khafre Brown, younger brother of Dyami Brown, scored his first touchdown with a 26-yard pass from QB Sam Howell. Minutes later, following Brown's lead, RB Michael Carter answered his own with a 1-yd rushing touchdown.

As Howell lead the team to victory, his place as a top QB in the ACC was evident. He finished the game with 225 yards and 14-26 with 1 INT. One of Howell's goals this season was the improvement of mobility and understanding defense. Despite being sacked three times for 23 yards, Brown was proud of the quarterback's ability to keep moving.

"I was probably more impressed with Sam making plays with his feet than ever before. He did some of that in the bowl game. But he made some huge plays to tonight with his feet, and that's going to help us."

On defense, Chazz Surratt continued his campaign for the year's ACC player as he finished the game with eight tackles and one sack. Tomon Fox wasn't too far behind him, closing out the game with six sacks and one forced fumble. Still, Trey Morrison commanded all focus as he changed the game's course with a late interception as Boston College was looking to tie the game with a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. The return resulted in a 2-point play, closing out the game, 26-22—the first for Morrison in his career.

Despite mistakes and penalties, the game comes down to winning. Brown is hoping to create a new culture within himself, celebrating wins, no matter how ugly. During his time in Texas, if the bad outweighed the victory, he solely focused on what could be better than thriving in the moment of success. At Carolina, he doesn't want to repeat those mistakes.

"I'm going to enjoy this one. I'm going to appreciate winning, and then we'll start being hard on those kids tomorrow for next week. I'm proud of the kids and the coaches; I'm proud of the way they fought. This is about winning. It's not about anything else. It's about winning."

North Carolina moves on to 2-0 (2-0 ACC) as they host Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, October 10th. This will be the first game as fans are able to cheer on the Heels in their return to Kenan Stadium. 

Stay tuned with AllTarHeels for the latest releases.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: North Carolina @ Boston College | Week 4

Live Blog with continuous updates as North Carolina faces off against Boston College.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Keys to Victory: Boston College

Mack Brown and the Tar Heels will need to restart their season after a tumultuous double bye week. It has not been the ideal way to begin a season, facing the strange nature of this season after just one week.

Jonah Lossiah

UNC Football: ACC Championship Game Likely to be Played on December 19

Three of the 15 ACC schools have already needed to re-schedule football games on or around December 12, meaning the ACC Championship Game should be on December 19.

isaacschade

Breaking News: President Trump and the First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

Breaking news from the White House late Thursday night/Friday morning, United States President Donald Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19.

Quierra Luck

Browns Sign Former Tar Heel Ryan Switzer

After being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers early September, Ryan Switzer finds a new home in Cleveland.

Quierra Luck

NFL Postpone Titans and Steelers Due to More Positive COVID Results

The Titans confirmed 2 more positive cases resulting in postponement of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: What Does D'Marco Dunn's Commitment Mean for the 2021-22 Roster?

Following D'Marco Dunn's commitment, how many more scholarships are available for Carolina?

isaacschade

UNC Basketball: Shooting Guard D'Marco Dunn Verbally Commits to North Carolina

Roy Williams gains his second commitment for the class of 2021, D'Marco Dunn.

Quierra Luck

Mack Brown on The Return of Fans, 'They're Extremely Important to Us'

Mack Brown reacts to the news of fans returning to Kenan Stadium.

Quierra Luck

Eric Ebron Finding His Groove in Pittsburgh

The former Tar Heel and pro bowler is off to a 3-0 start and is loving his new home.

Jonah Lossiah