UNC defensive line could be more productive in efforts to improve defense

It's no secret that the Tar Heels' defense has been abysmal so far. In all of the FBS, UNC ranks 125 in total defense entering week eight of the regular season.

There's no one answer to the unit's issues. The Tar Heels have given up the most rushing and passing yards in the ACC and allowed a conference-worst 476.3 yards of total offense per game. Linebackers Cedric Gray and Power Echols, along with defensive back DeAndre Boykins, have been bright spots for the defense, yet they can't do everything to stop explosive plays both on the ground and in the air.

At this point, small improvements can make a huge difference on the defensive side of the ball. For the Tar Heels, they should start up front with more quarterback pressure and overall defensive line production.

UNC has only sacked the quarterback 12 times this season, the second-worst sack total in the ACC alongside Boston College. Graduate Jack Noah Taylor leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and Echols and Boykins are right behind with two each.

The first defensive lineman comes fourth on the list, who is junior Kaimon Rucker with two. Only sophomore Jacolbe Cowan and Jahvaree Ritzie are the other defensive linemen with at least half a sack.

The inability to get the quarterback on the ground this season is disappointing, considering many pieces on the defensive line were highly-touted recruits.

Junior Myles Murphy, a former four-star and No. 3 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports, started all 13 games in 2021 and recorded four sacks. Seven games and five starts into 2022, Murphy has zero while also not having a single quarterback hurry.

Ritzie, another four-star, has also failed to build off his freshman season sack total of one.

Getting to the quarterback more often can help take pressure off the Tar Heels' struggling defensive backs. Opposing quarterbacks have had plenty of time in the backfield to look for open receivers, leading to those explosive down-field plays that have hurt UNC all season.

The defensive line could also be more productive in the run-game, cutting down on missed tackles that lead to extra yards.