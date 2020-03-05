The rollout for Carolina Football has been unstoppable since the return of head coach Mack Brown. The university and its donors have spared no expense in making sure UNC and their athletes receive the red carpet treatment. The return of Coach Mack has reeled in a 7-6 season, a bowl win since 2013, and a top 20 recruiting class, the nation, and recruits are starting to take note at whats happening at Carolina, and they're all flocking to be apart of what's brewing in Chapel Hill.

Today the team announced a $15 million donation from Ram's club member and former UNC football player, Bill Koman, and family. The historic donation will benefit not only the football program but also other athletic programs and intramural teams. The contribution will support athletes in their life long journey to be productive on and off the field. Per GoHeels, The Bill Koman Game Plan for Success will provide training and support for Carolina football student-athletes throughout their time at Carolina and into their post-graduate lives. Programming will center around preparing student-athletes for their college career and beyond through academic assessment, study and learning skills preparation, leadership development, community involvement, and career opportunities.

The gift, which is the single largest gift in Carolina athletics and Rams Club history, will do more than create a new pracrice complex, but represent a powerful connection in the Carolina family.

"I'm thrilled that Jim and Jennifer have so generously chosen to recognize Bill by creating a program that will impact our young men for the rest of their lives," said football head coach Mack Brown. "We often say that coming to Carolina is a 40-year decision, not a 4-year decision, and this gift and program, coming from a Carolina football player and his wife in honor of his Carolina football father, show how true that statement is. Part of our mission as a football program is to ensure that we're giving our young men the tools to go on and be productive husbands, fathers, and citizens when their time in college comes to an end. With this program, we'll be able to take that commitment to another level, and it will be of great benefit to our current and future student-athletes."

Details about the new Bill Koman Complex facility:

Indoor facility with a 120-yard synthetic turf field with spaces for sports medicine and strength and conditioning training.

Two 120-yard outdoor areas, one artificial turf, and the other natural grass.

The dedication and outpouring support for building a competitive and top-notch football program seems to be more than a priority for UNC; the dedication has been unmatched within the last year. With Coach Williams bringing in a top 5 recruit class and Coach Mack in the top 20, Carolina reemerging as a top destination for recruits once again.