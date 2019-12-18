UNC Football: National Signing Day Live
It's the most magical day of the year for fax machines and high school football stars alike.
At 7 a.m. local time, committed players can begin signing their National Letters of Intent and transmitting them to schools.
Heading into Wednesday morning, North Carolina and Mack Brown are feeling good, as 25 of 26 players committed to the Tar Heels for the Class of 2020 are expected to sign on Tuesday, with 12 expected to enroll early.
As of now, Carolina's class ranks 17th nationally and third in the ACC according to 247 Sports, and will go down as one of the program's best recruiting hauls of all-time.
Check in all day for live updates and analysis as future Tar Heels put pen to paper and coverage from Brown's press conference at 3 p.m. when he'll discuss a class that features seven four-star recruits and 15 in-state players.
Carolina will also host its Signing Day Celebration at 6 p.m. in the Blue Zone Concourse Club.
UNC has a full roster of signees as they come in, too.
Throughout the day, we'll update the full recruiting chart below:
Position
Player
School/Hometown
National Position Rank
Signed?
DE
Desmond Evans
Lee County / Sanford, NC
2
SIGNED
DE
Myles Murphy
Dudley / Greensboro, NC
6
SIGNED
DT
Kendrick Bingley-Jones
Providence Day / Charlotte, NC
13
SIGNED
S
Ja'Qurious Conley
Northside / Jacksonville, NC
13
SIGNED
WR
Josh Downs
North Gwinnett / Suwanee, Ga.
36
SIGNED
S
Cameron Roseman-Sinclair
Myers Park / Charlotte, NC
23
SIGNED
QB
Jacolby Criswell
Morrillton / Morrillton, Ark.
11
SIGNED
WR
Ray Rose
South Point / Belmont, NC
66
SIGNED
TE
John Copenhaver
Roswell / Roswell, Ga.
16
SIGNED
DT
Clyde Pinder
Armwood / Seffner, Fla.
41
ILB
Ethan West
Cosby / Midlothian, Va.
22
SIGNED
OT
Trey Zimmerman
Roswell / Roswell, Ga.
48
SIGNED
TE
Kendall Karr
Stuart Cramer / Cramerton, NC
28
SIGNED
OT
Cayden Baker
Fort Myers / Fort Myers, Fla.
53
SIGNED
OG
Jonathan Adorno
Rolesville / Rolesville, NC
49
SIGNED
WR
Tylee Craft
Sumter / Sumter, SC
126
SIGNED
RB
D.J. Jones
Pine Forest / Fayetteville, NC
57
SIGNED
TE/QB
Jefferson Boaz
East Surry / Pilot Mountain, NC
40
SIGNED
DE
AJ Beatty
Central Catholic / Pittsburgh, Pa.
48
SIGNED
ATH
Cedric Gray
Ardrey Kell / Charlotte, NC
56
SIGNED
WR
Stephen Gosnell
East Surry / Pilot Mountain, NC
141
SIGNED
RB
Elijah Green
Blessed Trinity Catholic / Roswell, Ga.
64
SIGNED
OG
Malik McGowan
Charlotte Catholic / Charlotte, NC
83
SIGNED
RB
Elijah Burris
Mountain Island Charter / Mount Holly, NC
87
DE
Kaimon Rucker
Hart County / Hartwell, Ga.
78
SIGNED
CB
Jayden Chalmers
Lee County / Sanford, NC
143
SIGNED
UNC Commits By State
North Carolina (15), Georgia (5), Florida (2), Arkansas, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia
UNC Commits By Position
Quarterback (2), Running Back (3), Wide Receiver (7), Offensive Line (4), Defensive Line (6), Linebacker (2), Defensive Back (3)
ACC Class Rankings as of Midnight, Dec. 18
1. Clemson, 2. Miami, 3. UNC, 4. Georgia Tech, 5. Florida State, 6. Louisville, 7. Pittsburgh, 8. N.C. State, 9. Virginia, 10. Wake Forest, 11. Syracuse, 12. Boston College, 13. Duke, 14. Virginia Tech.
National Rankings as of Midnight, Dec. 18
1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. LSU, 4. Ohio State, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Georgia, 7. Florida, 8. Oklahoma, 9. Auburn, 10. Texas, 11. Michigan, 12. Penn State, 13. Notre Dame, 14. Washington, 15. Miami, 16. Oregon, 17. UNC, 18. South Carolina, 19. Nebraska, 20. Tennessee, 21. Stanford, 22. Mississippi State, 23. Kentucky, 24. Georgia Tech, 25. Iowa.
UPDATES
Jefferson Boaz was the first player in this morning for UNC, with the Tar Heels posting his signing at 7:10 a.m.
The 6-8, 240-pound Boaz is an intriguing prospect who was originally viewed by some as a tight end.
That changed a bit when he went out and completed 233 of 314 pass attempts for 4,615 yards, 65 touchdowns and six interceptions in leading East Surry to a state championship last weekend, teaming with fellow Carolina signee Stephen Gosnell and Landon Stevens, who plans to join the program as a preferred walk-on.
As of 9:35 a.m., only five signatures are outstanding: John Copenhaver, Clyde Pinder, Kendall, Karr, Elijah Burris and Elijah Green.
It's expected that one player won't sign today, so there should be four more NLIs submitted today.
With a late push from Florida, Pinder might have the biggest decision to make.
A cool family connection for Dre Bly and Josh Downs:
9:47 a.m. — Kendall Karr and John Copenhaver are signed, leaving Burris, Green and Pinder on the board for the Tar Heels.
9:57 a.m. — Elijah Green's letter is in, meaning Pinder and Burris are the remaining unsigned commits. It's probable that neither will sign today.
Losing Pinder would be a tough break, considering the loss of Jason Strowbridge and Aaron Crawford up front.