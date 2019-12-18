HeelsMaven
UNC Football: National Signing Day Live

Brant Wilkerson-New

It's the most magical day of the year for fax machines and high school football stars alike.

At 7 a.m. local time, committed players can begin signing their National Letters of Intent and transmitting them to schools.

Heading into Wednesday morning, North Carolina and Mack Brown are feeling good, as 25 of 26 players  committed to the Tar Heels for the Class of 2020 are expected to sign on Tuesday, with 12 expected to enroll early.

As of now, Carolina's class ranks 17th nationally and third in the ACC according to 247 Sports, and will go down as one of the program's best recruiting hauls of all-time.

Check in all day for live updates and analysis as future Tar Heels put pen to paper and coverage from Brown's press conference at 3 p.m. when he'll discuss a class that features seven four-star recruits and 15 in-state players.

Carolina will also host its Signing Day Celebration at 6 p.m. in the Blue Zone Concourse Club. 

UNC has a full roster of signees as they come in, too.

Throughout the day, we'll update the full recruiting chart below:

Position
Player
School/Hometown
National Position Rank
Signed?

DE

Desmond Evans

Lee County / Sanford, NC

2

SIGNED

DE

Myles Murphy

Dudley / Greensboro, NC

6

SIGNED

DT

Kendrick Bingley-Jones

Providence Day / Charlotte, NC

13

SIGNED

S

Ja'Qurious Conley

Northside / Jacksonville, NC

13

SIGNED

WR

Josh Downs

North Gwinnett / Suwanee, Ga.

36

SIGNED

S

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair

Myers Park / Charlotte, NC

23

SIGNED

QB

Jacolby Criswell

Morrillton / Morrillton, Ark.

11

SIGNED

WR

Ray Rose

South Point / Belmont, NC 

66

SIGNED

TE

John Copenhaver

Roswell / Roswell, Ga.

16

SIGNED

DT

Clyde Pinder

Armwood / Seffner, Fla.

41

ILB

Ethan West

Cosby / Midlothian, Va.

22

SIGNED

OT

Trey Zimmerman

Roswell / Roswell, Ga.

48

SIGNED

TE 

Kendall Karr

Stuart Cramer / Cramerton, NC

28

SIGNED

OT

Cayden Baker

Fort Myers / Fort Myers, Fla.

53

SIGNED

OG

Jonathan Adorno

Rolesville / Rolesville, NC

49

SIGNED

WR

Tylee Craft 

Sumter / Sumter, SC

126

SIGNED

RB 

D.J. Jones

Pine Forest / Fayetteville, NC

57

SIGNED

TE/QB

Jefferson Boaz

East Surry / Pilot Mountain, NC

40 

SIGNED

DE

AJ Beatty

Central Catholic / Pittsburgh, Pa.

48

SIGNED

ATH

Cedric Gray

Ardrey  Kell / Charlotte, NC

56

SIGNED

WR 

Stephen Gosnell

East Surry / Pilot Mountain, NC

141

SIGNED

RB 

Elijah Green 

Blessed Trinity Catholic / Roswell, Ga.

64

SIGNED

OG

Malik McGowan

Charlotte Catholic / Charlotte, NC

83

SIGNED

RB

Elijah Burris

Mountain Island Charter / Mount Holly, NC

87

DE

Kaimon Rucker

Hart County / Hartwell, Ga.

78

SIGNED

CB

Jayden Chalmers

Lee County / Sanford, NC

143

SIGNED

UNC Commits By State

North Carolina (15), Georgia (5), Florida (2), Arkansas, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia

UNC Commits By Position

 Quarterback (2), Running Back (3), Wide Receiver (7), Offensive Line (4), Defensive Line (6), Linebacker (2), Defensive Back (3)

ACC Class Rankings as of Midnight, Dec. 18

1. Clemson, 2. Miami, 3. UNC, 4. Georgia Tech, 5. Florida State, 6. Louisville, 7. Pittsburgh, 8. N.C. State, 9. Virginia, 10. Wake Forest, 11. Syracuse, 12. Boston College, 13. Duke, 14. Virginia Tech.

National Rankings as of Midnight, Dec. 18

1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. LSU, 4. Ohio State, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Georgia, 7. Florida, 8. Oklahoma, 9. Auburn, 10. Texas, 11. Michigan, 12. Penn State, 13. Notre Dame, 14. Washington, 15. Miami, 16. Oregon, 17. UNC, 18. South Carolina, 19. Nebraska, 20. Tennessee, 21. Stanford, 22. Mississippi State, 23. Kentucky, 24. Georgia Tech, 25. Iowa. 

UPDATES

Jefferson Boaz was the first player in this morning for UNC, with the Tar Heels posting his signing at 7:10 a.m.

The 6-8, 240-pound Boaz is an intriguing prospect who was originally viewed by some as a tight end.

That changed a bit when he went out and completed 233 of 314 pass attempts for 4,615 yards, 65 touchdowns and six interceptions in leading East Surry to a state championship last weekend, teaming with fellow Carolina signee Stephen Gosnell and Landon Stevens, who plans to join the program as a preferred walk-on.

As of 9:35 a.m., only five signatures are outstanding: John Copenhaver, Clyde Pinder, Kendall, Karr, Elijah Burris and Elijah Green.

It's expected that one player won't sign today, so there should be four more NLIs submitted today.

With a late push from Florida, Pinder might have the biggest decision to make.

A cool family connection for Dre Bly and Josh Downs: 

9:47 a.m. — Kendall Karr and John Copenhaver are signed, leaving Burris, Green and Pinder on the board for the Tar Heels.

9:57 a.m. — Elijah Green's letter is in, meaning Pinder and Burris are the remaining unsigned commits. It's probable that neither will sign today.

Losing Pinder would be a tough break, considering the loss of Jason Strowbridge and Aaron Crawford up front.

Comments

Football

