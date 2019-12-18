UNC Football: National Signing Day Live

It's the most magical day of the year for fax machines and high school football stars alike.

At 7 a.m. local time, committed players can begin signing their National Letters of Intent and transmitting them to schools.

Heading into Wednesday morning, North Carolina and Mack Brown are feeling good, as 25 of 26 players committed to the Tar Heels for the Class of 2020 are expected to sign on Tuesday, with 12 expected to enroll early.

As of now, Carolina's class ranks 17th nationally and third in the ACC according to 247 Sports, and will go down as one of the program's best recruiting hauls of all-time.

Check in all day for live updates and analysis as future Tar Heels put pen to paper and coverage from Brown's press conference at 3 p.m. when he'll discuss a class that features seven four-star recruits and 15 in-state players.

Carolina will also host its Signing Day Celebration at 6 p.m. in the Blue Zone Concourse Club.

UNC has a full roster of signees as they come in, too.

Throughout the day, we'll update the full recruiting chart below:

Position Player School/Hometown National Position Rank Signed? DE Desmond Evans Lee County / Sanford, NC 2 SIGNED DE Myles Murphy Dudley / Greensboro, NC 6 SIGNED DT Kendrick Bingley-Jones Providence Day / Charlotte, NC 13 SIGNED S Ja'Qurious Conley Northside / Jacksonville, NC 13 SIGNED WR Josh Downs North Gwinnett / Suwanee, Ga. 36 SIGNED S Cameron Roseman-Sinclair Myers Park / Charlotte, NC 23 SIGNED QB Jacolby Criswell Morrillton / Morrillton, Ark. 11 SIGNED WR Ray Rose South Point / Belmont, NC 66 SIGNED TE John Copenhaver Roswell / Roswell, Ga. 16 SIGNED DT Clyde Pinder Armwood / Seffner, Fla. 41 ILB Ethan West Cosby / Midlothian, Va. 22 SIGNED OT Trey Zimmerman Roswell / Roswell, Ga. 48 SIGNED TE Kendall Karr Stuart Cramer / Cramerton, NC 28 SIGNED OT Cayden Baker Fort Myers / Fort Myers, Fla. 53 SIGNED OG Jonathan Adorno Rolesville / Rolesville, NC 49 SIGNED WR Tylee Craft Sumter / Sumter, SC 126 SIGNED RB D.J. Jones Pine Forest / Fayetteville, NC 57 SIGNED TE/QB Jefferson Boaz East Surry / Pilot Mountain, NC 40 SIGNED DE AJ Beatty Central Catholic / Pittsburgh, Pa. 48 SIGNED ATH Cedric Gray Ardrey Kell / Charlotte, NC 56 SIGNED WR Stephen Gosnell East Surry / Pilot Mountain, NC 141 SIGNED RB Elijah Green Blessed Trinity Catholic / Roswell, Ga. 64 SIGNED OG Malik McGowan Charlotte Catholic / Charlotte, NC 83 SIGNED RB Elijah Burris Mountain Island Charter / Mount Holly, NC 87 DE Kaimon Rucker Hart County / Hartwell, Ga. 78 SIGNED CB Jayden Chalmers Lee County / Sanford, NC 143 SIGNED

UNC Commits By State

North Carolina (15), Georgia (5), Florida (2), Arkansas, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia

UNC Commits By Position

Quarterback (2), Running Back (3), Wide Receiver (7), Offensive Line (4), Defensive Line (6), Linebacker (2), Defensive Back (3)

ACC Class Rankings as of Midnight, Dec. 18

1. Clemson, 2. Miami, 3. UNC, 4. Georgia Tech, 5. Florida State, 6. Louisville, 7. Pittsburgh, 8. N.C. State, 9. Virginia, 10. Wake Forest, 11. Syracuse, 12. Boston College, 13. Duke, 14. Virginia Tech.

National Rankings as of Midnight, Dec. 18

1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. LSU, 4. Ohio State, 5. Texas A & M, 6. Georgia, 7. Florida, 8. Oklahoma, 9. Auburn, 10. Texas, 11. Michigan, 12. Penn State, 13. Notre Dame, 14. Washington, 15. Miami, 16. Oregon, 17. UNC, 18. South Carolina, 19. Nebraska, 20. Tennessee, 21. Stanford, 22. Mississippi State, 23. Kentucky, 24. Georgia Tech, 25. Iowa.

UPDATES

Jefferson Boaz was the first player in this morning for UNC, with the Tar Heels posting his signing at 7:10 a.m.

The 6-8, 240-pound Boaz is an intriguing prospect who was originally viewed by some as a tight end.

That changed a bit when he went out and completed 233 of 314 pass attempts for 4,615 yards, 65 touchdowns and six interceptions in leading East Surry to a state championship last weekend, teaming with fellow Carolina signee Stephen Gosnell and Landon Stevens, who plans to join the program as a preferred walk-on.

As of 9:35 a.m., only five signatures are outstanding: John Copenhaver, Clyde Pinder, Kendall, Karr, Elijah Burris and Elijah Green.

It's expected that one player won't sign today, so there should be four more NLIs submitted today.

With a late push from Florida, Pinder might have the biggest decision to make.

A cool family connection for Dre Bly and Josh Downs:

9:47 a.m. — Kendall Karr and John Copenhaver are signed, leaving Burris, Green and Pinder on the board for the Tar Heels.

9:57 a.m. — Elijah Green's letter is in, meaning Pinder and Burris are the remaining unsigned commits. It's probable that neither will sign today.

Losing Pinder would be a tough break, considering the loss of Jason Strowbridge and Aaron Crawford up front.