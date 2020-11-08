Javonte Williams to Duke: "Check the Scoreboard"

Like many UNC running backs before him, Javonte Williams had a huge game against Duke.

Williams ran for 151 yards and scored four touchdowns in Carolina’s 56-24 win.

“It felt great,” he said. “Any time the offensive line can get a push like that and open up holes, not only does it open up the run game, I feel like it also opens up the passing game. When we’re clicking like that, I feel like the defense plays better, also, It doesn’t have to be on field so long. When everything’s clicking, it feels amazing.”

UNC had a mix of pass and run that had Duke guessing on defense.

“It felt like we were running the football all the time, passing the football all the time, I don’t think Duke knew what was coming, what we were going to do,” he said. “Just keeping them off balance, I feel like that kept us going.”

Things got chippy at times during the rivalry game, but Williams had the perfect answer when a Blue Devil tried to start trouble.

“It felt great,” he said. “I was running ball, and the dude pushed me out of bounds. One of their players tried to put his shoulder into me, and I just bounced back and we started talking. I just told him, ‘Look at the scoreboard.’ I feel like the scoreboard does my talking for me.”

Williams had his own highlight film runs where he bounced off defenders, but Michael Carter had the run of the day, running over Duke’s safety with the same name to score.

“That was crazy,” Williams said. “Just the fact that his name was Michael Carter too. Michael’s got it in him. He’s shifty. He’s just a complete back. He can juke. He can truck. He can do anything you want him to.”