SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

UNC's Mack Brown on the Recipe For Beating Duke's Pass Rush

Shawn Krest

Duke entered the game against North Carolina with the nation’s top two sack leaders. Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje each had 7.5 sacks on the year to lead the country. Both were shut out against the Tar Heels, who allowed quarterback Sam Howell to get sacked just once.

“I think the biggest thing is first, the emphasis,” Mack Brown said. “A lot of times when people see a record that’s not as good, like Duke’s record, our players might not understand how good some of their players are. So our coaches did a tremendous job of showing breakdowns of these guys getting their 7.5 sacks each side and how good they are. We went over it and over it and over it and really challenged the offensive line.”

Still, Brown and the coaches decided to give the offensive line some help.

“Second, we kept the tight end in some. Garrett Walston really helped us. That’s why he wasn’t involved (in the passing game) as much,” Brown said. “That was a factor, and then in some cases, we would chip with our running backs. I’m really proud of our offensive line to give up the number of sacks (5) we did last week. As good as this bunch (at Duke) is at what they do, I thought our guys protected really well.”

Carolina also flipped the script on offense. Instead of running to set up the pass, the Tar Heels went in the opposite direction.

“It’s also interesting, we started the game passing the ball and then came back and ran the ball,” Brown said. “Normally, we’ve been running to get in and start throwing it. I applaud (offensive coordinator) Phil Longo for saying, Okay, they’re stacking the box. Those guys are really tough in there. Let’s spread them out and make sure they understand we’re going to throw it.’ Then we were able to have a great mixture throughout the day.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mack Brown: UNC Didn't Let a Loss Beat Them Twice

Mack Brown was proud of the way UNC bounced back from a loss at Virginia to beat Duke, saying it was important not to let a loss beat them twice.

Shawn Krest

Jeremiah Gemmel on UNC's Game Plan Against Duke

UNC linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel wasn't ready to crow about beating Duke. "I can't say anything. I've lost to them twice. I'm 2-2 against them." But he discussed the game plan and how it changed after the Heels got an early lead

Shawn Krest

Chazz Surratt on UNC's Defensive Improvement Against Duke

UNC's defense had something to prove after a disappointing showing against Virginia. Chazz Surratt, who led the Heels in tackles, said the D wanted to "get the bad taste out of our mouths" against Duke

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on UNC's Win Over Duke

UNC blew out Duke to retain the Victory Bell. Mack Brown breaks down the Tar Heels' performance on offense and defense in the rivalry game.

Shawn Krest

Javonte Williams to Duke: "Check the Scoreboard"

Javonte Williams had a huge day against Duke, rushing for 151 yards, scoring four touchdowns and doing some trash talking after a sideline play. He discussed all of it afterward

Shawn Krest

UNC's Sam Howell: "Keep That Bell In Chapel Hill"

Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes as UNC pounded Duke to keep the Victory Bell. Howell talks about his running backs, including an endorsement for the Heisman Trophy

Shawn Krest

Tar Heels Steamroll Blue Devils

North Carolina scored 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back, blowing out the Blue Devils in the annual battle for the Victory Bell. The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions

Shawn Krest

North Carolina at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke and North Carolina meet in their annual Battle of the Blues for the Victory Bell. We'll have updates, observations and analysis all game long as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels clash

Shawn Krest

Armando Bacot, Walker Kessler Named to Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award Watch List

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot was named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award for the second straight year. He's joined by freshman Walker Kessler, making UNC the only school with two players on the list

Shawn Krest

David Cutcliffe: Duke-UNC is a "Grocery Store Rivalry"

UNC has struggled against the run, but Duke's David Cutcliffe doesn't think it's something the Tar Heel defense has done wrong. Cutcliffe also discussed the game, which he called a "grocery store rivalry"

Shawn Krest