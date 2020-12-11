UNC's Mack Brown Previews the Miami Game

North Carolina travels to No. 9 Miami for another shot at a top 10 team this year, two weeks after coming up short against No. 2 Notre Dame.

“It’s another opportunity for us against a top 10 team,” said coach Mack Brown. “It’s unique that we’ll play two top 10 teams in the last three games we have this year. It gives us the opportunity to continue to see how we measure up against the best teams in the country.”

Like the game against the Irish, Miami will be a nationally televised game.

“We’ve got another ABC game at 3:30,” Brown said. “It means people are looking at our program and recognizing we’ve been making progress. We played a good game on defense against Notre Dame and a good half on offense. We still haven’t put our best complete game together.”

Brown knows it won’t be easy against the Hurricanes. He said that coach Manny Diaz deserves consideration for Coach of the Year for the job he’s done with Miami this year.

“He’s recruited well and done a brilliant job with some of the best transfers in the country, that have come in and made a huge impact,” he said. “Their kicker and punter are two fo the best in the country. They’re both transfers. They have two (transfer) defensive ends that are maybe the best combination in the country. (Quincy) Roche, we tried to recruit. They’re big, physical, the best front four we’ve played on defense. Then you talk about (D’Eriq) King, the quarterback—again, one of the best transfers in the country. He’s had 10,000 yards of total offense in his career. D’Eriq is a tremendous player and seems like a tremendous leader as well.”