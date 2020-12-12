UNC at Miami Gameday Thread
MIAMI, Fl- Fans are in for an incredible ending to an unusual college football season. As North Carolina seniors travel their last seasonal game, they're reminded that this isn't the end; The Tar Heels are expected to play a post season bowl game.
UNC and Miami have met every season since the Hurricanes joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004. UNC improved to 11-10 against Miami with a thrilling 28-25 victory in Chapel Hill last year. Sam Howell found Dazz Newsome just inside the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:01 left to help UNC rally for the win.
UNC head coach Mack Brown is 1-0 against Miami. Last season in the home opener, Carolina won 28-25 on Sept. 7, 2019 in the first game for Brown in Chapel Hill since he left for Texas in 1997.
First Quarter:
- Tomari Fox is down with an apparent injury after D'Eriq King rushed for 5 yards; He was tackled by Chazz Surratt.
- Miami scores the first points of the Afternoon. Jose Borregales kick is good. Miami leads, 3-0.
- Call is reversed! North Carolina scores a two yard rush by Javonte Williams. This will be Williams 20th touchdown of the season. North Carolina leads Miami, 7-3.
- Sam Howell with a nice throw to Dyami Brown for 14 yards.
- North Carolina continues to move the ball but UNC calls a timeout.
- Javonte Williams with his second touchdown of the game. The Heels lead, 14-3.
- North Carolina doesn't stop! Running Back Michael Carter scores his first touchdown for the game, 21-3 Heels.