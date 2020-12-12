UNC at Miami Gameday Thread

The Heels look to closeout the season with a win in Miami.

MIAMI, Fl- Fans are in for an incredible ending to an unusual college football season. As North Carolina seniors travel their last seasonal game, they're reminded that this isn't the end; The Tar Heels are expected to play a post season bowl game.

UNC and Miami have met every season since the Hurricanes joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004. UNC improved to 11-10 against Miami with a thrilling 28-25 victory in Chapel Hill last year. Sam Howell found Dazz Newsome just inside the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:01 left to help UNC rally for the win.

UNC head coach Mack Brown is 1-0 against Miami. Last season in the home opener, Carolina won 28-25 on Sept. 7, 2019 in the first game for Brown in Chapel Hill since he left for Texas in 1997.





First Quarter: