UNC moves up to No. 21 in both AP and coaches polls

Coming off a bye week, UNC has moved up in the latest rankings.

Both the AP and coaches polls have the 6-1 Tar Heels ranked No. 21 in the country. UNC moves up one spot in both polls after it was deemed the twenty-second best team in week eight.

The Tar Heels are ranked for the second week in a row and for the second time this season, as their 38-35 win over Duke brought them into the top 25.

As of week nine, UNC has two ranked opponents left on its schedule with Wake Forest at 10 and N.C. State at 24.

The Tar Heels will look to uphold, or improve, their place in the rankings on Saturday when they host an unranked Pitt.

Pitt, the defending ACC champions, entered the season ranked 17 in the AP poll but fell out of the top 25 by week six after losses to Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

Fresh off a disappointing loss to Louisville, the 4-3 Panthers are another obstacle in the Tar Heels' road to clinching the Coastal division. UNC is 3-0 in the division after beating down Virginia Tech and barely getting by Miami and Duke. Pitt doesn't have the best offense nor defense UNC will face this season as they are middle of the pack on both sides of the ball within the conference.

For more UNC news and analysis follow us on Twitter at:

@Bryant_Baucom02

@AsheeboR38