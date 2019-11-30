Heels
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: UNC at N.C. State

Brant Wilkerson-New

Good evening from Carter-Finley Stadium, where North Carolina will meet rival N.C. State

The Tar Heels (5-6, 3-4 ACC) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak to the Wolfpack (4-7, 1-6), which will try to keep Carolina from reaching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network and can be streamed here via Watch ESPN.

Jake Lawler, a reserve linebacker for the Tar Heels, likely won't play a major role in the game, but his story is the best thing you'll read all day.

Given the injuries in the State secondary, Sam Howell could be in for a big night as he looks to build on the 32 touchdowns he's already thrown this season, setting a new school record.

As injuries have piled up in the State secondary, the Wolfpack (4-7) has had an especially tough time slowing down opponents’ passing games.

Over the past four games, State’s opponents have completed 73 of 114 pass attempts for 976 yards with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Check out Twitter for live updates, with deeper analysis and observation posted here throughout the game, and feel free to drop a comment below.

Join the conversation — it's easy — go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

PREGAME 

5:40 p.m. — Players are out on the field warming up, and it appears Noah Turner is the lone Tar Heel shirtless. It's currently 47 degrees with rain approaching.

6:04 p.m. — A steady rain has started falling, and although it didn't seem to slow down the Carolina offense last week, it could be a factor against slightly more comparable athletes.

